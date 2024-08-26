Pitt Reveals Several Jersey Number Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed new numbers for the football team heading into the 2024 regular season.
These numbers are a change from the start of fall camp at the end of July and should remain the same throughout the season, with the first game against Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acriusre Stadium.
Offense
Running Back Desmond Reid: 0 (From 25)
Wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams: 5 (From 20)
Wide Receiver Censere "C.J." Lee: 11 (From 22)
Wide Receiver Cameron Monteiro: 18 (From 27)
Defense
Linebacker Braylan Lovelace: 0 (From 35)
Defensive Lineman Nate Matlack: 2 (From 98)
Defensive Back Tamon Lynum: 8 (From 25)
Linebacker Kyle Louis: 9 (From 38)
Defenisve Lineman Nick James: 11 (From 99)
Defensive Back Cruce Brookins: 12 (From 34)
Defensive Lineman David Ojiegbe: 17 (From 43)
Defensive Back Tamarion Crumpley: 18 (From 15)
Defensive Lineman Jahsear Whittington: 25 (From 40)
Defensive Back Josh McCarty: 35 (From 49)
Linebacker Keye Thompson: 38 (From 36)
One of the biggest changes is defensive back Tamarion Crumpley moving from 15 to 18. Crumpley and fellow defensive back, Rashad Battle, both wore No. 15 the past two seasons. Battle dealt with injuries, allowing Crumpley to also have the number in his abscence.
Teams can have two players with the same number, but they must not play on the same side of the ball. Running back Montravius Lloyd also wears the No. 15, but both Battle and Crumpley can't both play on the field together with the same number.
Nine of the players that made changes were transfers, regardless of whether they came before spring practice or before fall camp.
Two freshmen made jersey changes in wide receiver Cameron Monteiro and defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington.
The three other returning players to change their number included linebackers in Braylan Lovelace and Kyle Louis, plus defensive back Cruce Brookins. All three players will serve an important role in the defense for the Panthers in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Watch: Pitt Legends Aaron Donald, LeSean McCoy Race
- Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Mercyhurst
- Texans Lose Former Pitt DB to Knee Injury
- Colts Cut Former Pitt QB
- Tyler Palko Shares Best Memories of Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt