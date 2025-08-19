Cincinnati Bearcats Dismiss Starting Point Guard Jizzle James
Head coach Wes Miller announced the news in a statement on Tuesday.
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bearcats have dismissed starting point guard Jizzle James, head coach Wes Miller confirmed on Tuesday, according to a report from Keegan Nickoson of Bearcat Journal.
"Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Miller said. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I have no further comment at this time."
The rising junior spent his first two seasons with the Bearcats, averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 assists on 41.3% shooting. Last season, James played 35 games for the Bearcats while averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists on 40.0% shooting.
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Published