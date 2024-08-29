Pitt to Start Alabama Transfer at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced a starting quarterback against Kent State in Alabama transfer and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein.
Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the news and Narduzzi confirmed that Holstein won the starting spot at his final press conference before the season opener.
Holstein comes out as the winner of the starting quarterback battle over redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, someone that Narduzzi named as the starter following the end of spring ball.
Holstein arrived from Alabama as a transfer this offseason. He redshirted in 2023 and came out of Zachary High School in Zachary, La. as a four-star quarterback, known for his athleticism and strong arm.
Yarnell came out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
The two quarterbacks will continue to battle for the true starting position, but with new offensive coordinator Kade Bell implementing his fast pace, up-tempo system, it appears that they want to go with the signal caller that runs the offense the way they want it to.
