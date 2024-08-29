Pitt Basketball Hosting Two Guards on Official Visits
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball will host two Class of 2025 guards on official visits this weekend, looking to get closer to landing their first commitment in the recruiting class.
Four-star guard Isaiah Denis will make his official visit from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, which he initially announced back on June 25. George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now confirmed with Denis that he would still make his official visit this weekend.
Houston Wilson of Rivals also added a visit for Omari Witherspoon to Pitt on Sept. 1, who is a player that Pitt has recruited heavily this summer.
Isaiah Denis
Denis placed Pitt in his top 10 schools back on Aug. 2. ACC schools in Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Michigan and Ohio State, Big 12 schools in rival Cincinnati and Kansas and SEC schools in Mississippi State and Tennessee also made it in as well.
Pitt offered Denis at the end of May and the coaching staff has made him a priority. Denis told Jamie Shaw of On3 in an interview in June that the way Bub Carrington operated last season is what stands out to him about Pitt and that he would also like to function in that role.
“I really liked the way they let Carlton Carrington play this year," Denis said to Shaw."I feel like I could come in and play like him. Coach (Jeff) Capel sees me filling the same role that he did. So he feels like I could come in and play that way. He has shown that he is not afraid to play freshmen, and I want to go somewhere I can play right away. I really like the system they had last year, and I feel like I can play in that type of system.
“My relationship is good with Coach Capel, we are steadily building. At first, I was talking with Coach Milan (Brown), and then Coach Capel reached out and offered me and we have been building that relationship ever since.”
Denis will make an official visit to Pitt on Aug. 30, where they'll hope to persuade him to commit. He will also take official visits to Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21, UNC on Sept. 28, Wake Forest on Oct. 5 and Tennessee on Oct. 12.
He previously took unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson and NC State, plus Virginia Tech.
Denis played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.
His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.
Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.
His play is a result of him rising up the recruiting rankings, as sites generally had him as a three-star.
247Sports now ranks Denis as a four-star, the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina, the No. 8 combo guard and the No. 41 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2025, respectively. Rivals also has him as a four-star, No. 30 shooting guard and No. 100 in the country. On3 now ranks him as a four-star, No. 2 recruit in the state, No. 15 point guard and No. 92 in the U.S.
Omari Witherspoon
Witherspoon, who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., added Pitt to his top 10 schools on July 29. Other schools to make the list include ACC schools in Clemson and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Butler and Xavier, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and rival West Virginia, plus George Mason, Maryland and Vanderbilt.
Witherspoon received an offer from Pitt on July 22, just one week prior before they made his top 10 schools list and with this upcoming visit, the Pitt coaching staff is working hard to secure his services.
He will make a number of official visits this fall, including WVU on Aug. 30, Virginia Tech on Sept. 6, Butler on Sept. 13, Vanderbilt on Sept. 20 and then James Madison on Sept. 27, which Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports released back on July 21, prior to Pitt offering him.
Witherspoon recently made an unofficial visit to Maryland on Aug. 22 and also cancelled his visit to Xavier, according to Colby Giacubeno of 247Sports.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and truly plays as a combo guard. He loves to attack the hoop with authority and will step back from mid-range or behind the arc to score as well. He also has good court vision and knows where to find his teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Witherspoon also starred for the DC Premier U17 team on the Under Armour Circuit, leading to more schools noticing his abilities.
247Sports and On3 both rate Witherspoon as a three-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 recruit in Washington, D.C. and No. 30 combo guard, while On3 rates him as the No. 4 recruit in D.C., No. 33 shooting guard and No. 133 recruit in the nation.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Report: Pitt Signs AD to Multi-Year Extension
- Report: Northwestern Changes Course From Pitt AD
- Raiders Release Former Pitt CB
- Pitt Volleyball Breaks Season Tickets Record
- Report: Pitt F Fully Cleared after Injury
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt