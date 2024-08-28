Pitt Volleyball Breaks Season Tickets Record
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers volleyball team continues to improve each season and announced that they sold a record number of season tickets for the 2024 season.
Single tickets are still available for fans who wish to purchase them. Tickets start at $10 for individual and $5 per person for group purchases of 15 or more people.
The season tickets at Fitzgerald Field House feature seating on either side of the court. The single match tickets place fans in the upper section, which is general admission.
Two games serve as an exception to this, as Pitt reignites the Keystone Rivalry against No. 7 Penn State on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and then No. 6 Louisville comes to town to play on Friday, Oct. 25, both at the Petersen Events Center.
Individual tickets for those two matches start at $12 for an individual and $6 per person for group purchases of 15 or more people.
Pitt plays many great opponents at home this season, including No. 24 Marquette on Sunday, Sept. 22, ACC newcomers in SMU on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and No. 5 Stanford on Sunday, Oct. 20, reigning ACC co-Champion in No. 20 Florida State on Friday, Nov. 15, Miami on Nov. 17 and then closing out the regular season with No. 14 Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The other home games they play in include Buffalo on Tuesday, Sept. 3, East Carolina on Friday, Sept. 20, UMBC on Wednesday Sept. 25, ACC newcomer Cal on Friday, Oct. 18, Notre Dame on Sunday, Oct. 27, North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 8 and Duke on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Pitt comes into the season ranked No. 4 in the country, with four straight appearances in the Elite Eight and three straight appearances in the Final Four, the only Division I team to do the latter.
They also bring back five starters, including four All-Americans and five All-ACC players. This includes reigning AVCA National Freshman of the Year in sophomore Olivia Babcock, First Team All-American in senior setter Rachel Fairbanks, Third Team All-American in sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford, Honorable Mention All-American in libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika and All-ACC outside hitter in sixth year, Valeria Vazquez Gomez.
