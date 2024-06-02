Pitt Offers Legendary WR's Son
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are getting in early on the recruitment of a sophomore wide receiver with family ties to the program.
Following a strong weekend at camp in Pittsburgh this weekend, the Panthers extended an offer to three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Larry Fitzgerald, one of the best players in Pitt and NFL history.
The younger Fitzgerald is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, who also ranks him as the No. 4 player in Arizona and No. 62 wide receiver in his class. He currently holds four FBS offers from Arizona, Bowling Green, Washington State and now Pitt.
Fitzgerald accounted for 75 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 catches in 11 games as a sophomore at Brophy College Preparatory School during the 2023 season.
Should he choose the Panthers, Fitzgerald be following in the footsteps of his legendary father. Larry Fitzgerald accounted for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns over just two seasons before being picked third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was a consensus All-American, Big East Offensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award Winner for his efforts during the 2003 season.
And Pitt hopes that connection will pay off on the recruiting trail as they try to land another Fitzgerald two decades later.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Offers 2027 Central Catholic OL
- Pitt to Host Talented 2025 ATH from Florida
- Pitt Falls in Latest Bracketology
- Pitt's Jorge Diaz Graham Suffers Injury Setback
- Pitt Adds Talented JUCO Punter
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt