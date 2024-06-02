Inside The Panthers

Pitt Offers Legendary WR's Son

The Pitt Panthers are going to lean on family ties to try and land the son of a legendary wide receviver.

Stephen Thompson

Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald warms up during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024.
Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald warms up during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are getting in early on the recruitment of a sophomore wide receiver with family ties to the program.

Following a strong weekend at camp in Pittsburgh this weekend, the Panthers extended an offer to three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Larry Fitzgerald, one of the best players in Pitt and NFL history.

The younger Fitzgerald is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, who also ranks him as the No. 4 player in Arizona and No. 62 wide receiver in his class. He currently holds four FBS offers from Arizona, Bowling Green, Washington State and now Pitt.

Fitzgerald accounted for 75 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 catches in 11 games as a sophomore at Brophy College Preparatory School during the 2023 season.

Should he choose the Panthers, Fitzgerald be following in the footsteps of his legendary father. Larry Fitzgerald accounted for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns over just two seasons before being picked third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was a consensus All-American, Big East Offensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award Winner for his efforts during the 2003 season.

And Pitt hopes that connection will pay off on the recruiting trail as they try to land another Fitzgerald two decades later.

