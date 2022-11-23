Simple Assault Charge Against Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Withdrawn

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive lineman Dayon Hayes was arrested three weeks ago - following an incident in which his girlfriend and the mother of his child at her Pittsburgh apartment - on a charge of simple assault. But according to court documents, at Hayes' preliminary hearing this week that charge was withdrawn. A second charge for harassment was moved to a non-traffic summary offense, the lowest level of criminal offenses under Pennsylvania law.

Hayes was hit with team-imposed discipline following his arrest. His punishment included a one-game suspension and extra workouts with a strength and conditioning coach, according to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. He added that the program might have been premature.

"You’re always innocent until you’re proven guilty but we kind of made him guilty until he’s proven innocent," Narduzzi said.

Hayes was back on the field for this past weekend's game against Duke after missing the Virginia game.

