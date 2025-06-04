Steelers DB, Former WVU Player Disrespects Pitt
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers share one of the most fierce rivalries with the Backyard Brawl, that extends past one's playing days.
Former WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., now playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, showed disrespect towards Pitt at their training facility, UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, that the NFL franchise and college program share in the Southside Flats neighborhood.
Bishop wiped his feet on the Pitt logo, posting it on his Instagram story, posting the location, 'University of Pittsburgh', with a poop Emoji on the Pittsburgh portion. This references the colorful chant WVU fans do to their rival, known as 'Eat Sh*t Pitt'.
Bishop spent one season with the Mountaineers and played in the 2023 Backyard Brawl at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.
He made his mark with an interception of Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec, serving as one of three from the Mountaineers defense in the 17-6 victory.
"We knew coming into the game too that their quarterback wasn't, he wasn't that good at his job or whatever," Bishop said on Jurkovec after the game.
Bishop signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, made the 53-man roster out of training camp and started six of 17 games in 2024.
He finished with 45 tackles (30 solo), seven passes defended, two tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also earned Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in October, with 16 tackles, five pass deflections, three picks and those two tackles for loss.
Bishop's Instagram story didn't endear him to the Pitt faithful, who vehemently disliked his actions.
Current Pitt players reacted to seeing this, including redshirt junior All-American linebacker Kyle Louis on Twitter and sixth year defensive back Rashad Battle on his own Instagram story.
Pitt and West Virginia have played each other 107 times on the gridiron and will do so again for the 108th edition in Morgantown on Sept. 14.
This marks the fourth straight season both teams have faced off, with Pitt taking the other two matchups at Acrisure Stadium, 38-31 in 2022, with the M.J. Devonshire pick-six, and 38-34 in 2024, erasing a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining with two touchdown drives to win it.
The Backyard Brawl will not occur for three seasons after this matchup, with the schools facing off for another four consecutive years from 2029-32. Pitt will host in 2029 and 2031 and West Virginia will host in 2030 and 2032.
West Virginia has won the past three matchups at home, including 19-16 in 2009 and 21-20 in 2011, the last two games in the Big East before the rivalry took an 11-year hiatus due to West Virginia leaving for the Big 12 and Pitt heading to the ACC the season after.
The last Pitt win in Morgantown was the famous '13-9' victory in 2007, when Pitt knocked off No. 2 West Virginia as a 28.5 point underdog and ended their rival's chance at the BCS National Championship Game.
