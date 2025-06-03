Pitt Volleyball Facing Rival Penn State in 2025
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will face their in-state rival Penn State in a marquee volleyball matchup this upcoming season.
Pitt will travel to University Park to face Penn State at Rec Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to Penn State's schedule release on May 28. There is no set time start as of now.
This will mark the second season that both teams play each other, restarting a rivalry that hasn't occurred often in the regular season.
Number one Pitt hosted number three Penn State on Sept. 18, 2024 at the Petersen Events Center, which set a program record for attendance at 11,800 fans.
The Panthers dominated the Nittany Lions, sweeping them in three straight sets in one of their best performances of the season.
Both teams had sensational seasons, as Pitt would clinch their first ever number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and Penn State hosted as well.
The two squads made the Final Four, the fourth straight season for Pitt, but Penn State would take the National Title, reverse sweeping Nebraska and then beating Louisville in four sets for their eighth Championship. Pitt lost to Louisville in four sets in the prior match.
Pitt and Penn State faced off in two scrimmages during the 2024 spring season. with Pitt winning in four sets at Fitzgerald Field House and Penn State winning in five sets at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions hosted the Panthers for another spring scrimmage at Rec Hall back on April 9.
Penn State took the first set, before Pitt took the next two. Penn State tied it up by winning the fourth set and then looked like they'd win the match, up 10-4 in the fifth set, before Pitt made an 11-3 run to win that fifth set and take the match on their rival's court.
This marks the first regular season matchup at Rec Hall between the rivals since Sept. 20, 2019, where the Panthers swept the Nittany Lions for only the third time on the road and the second time in three sets.
Penn State last beat Pitt in the series just two days later on Sept. 22, winning in five sets at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers got their revenge in 2021, defeating the Nittany Lions in four sets in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. This marked the last match for legendary Nittany Lions head coach Russ Rose, who won a Division I record 1,330 wins from 1979-2021, including the first seven NCAA Titles.
Penn State holds a sizable lead in the 'Keystone Classic', 34-22 overall and 16-4 at Rec Hall. They finished 35-2 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, winning the conference, while also winning all 20 games at home.
They lost great talent from last season, including AVCA First Team All-American outside hitter Jess Mruzik, plus AVCA All-American Honorable Mentions in outside hitter Camryn Hannah and middle blocker Taylor Trammell.
The Nittany Lions do return Big Ten Freshman of the Year in sophomore setter Izzy Starck and All-Big Ten Second Team honoree in senior libero Gillian Grimes, plus All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree in redshirt sophomore outside hitter/right side Caroline Jurevicius.
Penn State also added one of the best players in the country this spring transfer portal window in First Team All-American right side hitter Kennedy Martin from Florida.
Nittany Lions head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley won Big Ten Coach of the Year last season, while battling breast cancer, which she beat in February.
Penn State will still come to Pittsburgh this season, as they play in the State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase at PPG Paints Arena, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 for Labor Day Weekend.
They'll join Pitt in playing both Big 12 schools in TCU and Arizona State over the two days, with FOX and FS1 broadcasting the four games.
Pitt returns AVCA National Player of the Year in right side hitter Olivia Babcock, Second Team All-American in middle blocker Bre Kelley and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in middle blocker Ryla Jones.
They also added three transfers in Florida State libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes, Illinois setter Brooke Mosher and Oregon outside hitter Sophia Gregoire, plus two international signings in outside hitter duo, Marina Pezelj from France and Dagmar Mourits from the Netherlands.
Dan Fisher enters his 13th season as Pitt head coach, earning AVCA National Coach of the Year honors in 2024 and signing an extension through 2030.
