Pitt's Jorge Diaz Graham Lands with New School
PITTSBURGH — One Pitt Panthers forward has found a new home for next season.
Pitt forward Jorge Diaz Graham announced on his Instagram that he is transferring to Oregon State for his final season of college basketball.
Jorge Diaz Graham hails from the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of North Africa. He earned an invite to the Spain U20 National Team for competition in the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship in Montenegro.
He and his twin brother, Guillermo Diaz Graham, headed to the United States for high school, playing for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The twins committed to Pitt in the summer of 2022 and joined ahead of the 2022-23 season.
They both played a small role as freshmen, but helped Pitt have a solid season, 24-12 overall and 14-6 in ACC play, ending a seven-season NCAA Tournament drought. Both players also made big plays, as they defeated Mississippi State in the First Four and then Iowa State in the Round of 64.
Jorge Diaz Graham suffered an ankle injury as a sophomore and had surgery, ending his 2023-24 season in mid-January.
The twins came back for this past season and Jorge Diaz Graham played in 29 games, starting none of them.
Jorge Diaz Graham ended his time with the Panthers playing in 76 games and starting one, averaging 8.7 minutes, 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.9% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 77.2% from the foul line.
He is one of five players from Pitt that entered the transfer portal after this season, along with Guillermo Diaz Graham, who landed with San Francisco.
This also includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forward Marlon Barnes Jr., who transferred to Evansville.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt also signed all four transfers that previously committed, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
The Panthers also have two incoming freshmen in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. and center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver and who played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Dynamic Receiver Adds Pitt Panthers to Top 5
- Pitt Football Offers Pair of Texas Tackles
- Pitt Panthers Star Featured in 2026 NFL Draft Preview
- Pitt Football Offers Another South Florida Commit
- Former Steelers' Son Chooses Indiana Over Pitt Football
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt