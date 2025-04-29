Pitt Football Offers Another South Florida Commit
After extending an offer to South Florida running back commit Jett Thompson a few weeks ago, the Pitt Panthers are in pursuit of another prospect committed to the Bulls.
In this case, the commitment certainly hadn’t been in place long when the news surfaced that Pitt was now in play. A little over three hours after Damari Roberts went public with his pledge to his local South Florida Bulls, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver posted the news of his first Power Four offer.
Last season at St. Petersburg’s (Fla.) Lakewood High School, Roberts put together 31 receptions for 563 yards and six touchdowns. On film, you see a true outside receiver who has significant quickness off the snap and an ability to seemingly hit top gear quicker than most.
The first several clips in his junior season highlights on Hudl display the Florida pass-catcher firing off the line and quickly gaining separation on either a post or fade, showing legitimately promising vertical ability.
Roberts has reportedly clocked 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, a number that shouldn’t create skepticism from anyone who has watched the rising senior beat coverage deep either live or on film.
In a recruiting market involving a multitude of programs in search of outside receivers with vertical ability, perhaps Pitt won’t be the only Power Four school to extend an offer on the heels of his pledge announcement. This may be worth tracking as April turns to May.
Kade Bell and his staff sure seem to have a strong collective method in finding significant speed, especially in the state of Florida where more than 20 receiver recruits carry offers in the 2026 class alone.
Only time will tell whether Roberts will take a closer look at the Panthers following his commitment announcement on Monday.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
