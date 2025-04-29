Pitt Panthers Star Featured in 2026 NFL Draft Preview
In a recent look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft from Reuters, citing a report from Field Level Media, a Pitt Panthers star was named among 36 names to know when it comes to the best talent available.
If the cited 2026 draft preview holds up with respect to the Pittsburgh standout, and if that player performs anywhere near the level Panthers fans watched in 2024, Kyle Louis could be in the Day One or early-Day Two conversation.
Of course, Louis would have to make the decision to forgo his remaining season of eligibility to enter the draft in the first place, but that wouldn't be an uncommon choice from a highly successful player elevated to All-American status.
Last season, as the star among a quality linebacker roster, Louis put together outstanding numbers. That included 101 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions (including a pick-six), three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Louis was ranked fifth among returning college linebackers in a recent report from Pro Football Focus, one of two Pittsburgh linebackers making that Top 10. Of course, it was Rasheem Biles joining Louis, rated No. 10 in that conversation.
The next NFL Draft is scheduled only a few days shy of a full year from today. The 'way-too-early' element often leading the headlines of these types of previews would have applied in the cited report.
Even so, it's not surprising to see Louis earn that type of notoriety.
As for the 2025 NFL Draft, three Pitt Panthers were selected on Day Three. First, offensive tackle Branson Taylor was selected 199 overall in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew was picked shortly thereafter, heading to Minnesota through the sixth round (No. 202). And in the seventh round, the Los Angeles Rams picked receiver Konata Mumpfield (No. 242).
