Larry Fitzgerald Extends Pitt's Historic NFL Hall of Fame Total

PITTSBURGH — Legendary Pitt Panthers wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was selected to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2026 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 5.

Fitzgerald's selection now makes Pitt the university with the third-most NFL Hall of Famers with 11, tied with Michigan. The only schools with more NFL Hall of Famers are USC and Notre Dame, tied for first with 14 inductees.

Pitt was previously tied for the fourth-most with Ohio State, at 10 inductees.

Pitt's NFL Hall of Famers now include Fitzgerald, Jimbo Covert, Mike Ditka, Chris Doleman, Tony Dorsett, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dan Marino, Curtis Martin, Darrelle Revis and Joe Schmidt.

In a few years, Pitt will almost certainly grow the list to 12 members, with another Panthers legend, Aaron Donald, becoming eligible in 2029 . Donald was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in January and had his No. 97 jersey retired in November.

Fitzgerald was clearly deserving of this first-ballot Hall of Fame honor. The star wideout made 11 Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and appeared in a Super Bowl.

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates his second touchdown catch of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The numbers also back up Fitzgerald's accolades. He totaled 1,432 receptions, 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns. His yardage and receiving total are second all-time behind only Jerry Rice, and his touchdown total is sixth all-time.

Fitzgerald's Legendary College Career

Fitzgerald had quite a career in college before being drafted third overall by the Arizona Cardinals. In just two seasons from 2002-03 and 26 games played, Fitzgerald recorded 2,677 yards on 161 receptions and scored 34 touchdowns.

In 2003, Fitzgerald was named an All-American, the Big East Offensive Player of the year and won both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Award.

To this day, Fitzgerald still holds the Pitt program record for most receiving yards in a season (1,672), the highest career receiving yards per game total (103.0), the most receiving touchdowns in a season (22), the most receiving touchdowns in a career (34) and the most consecutive games with a touchdown reception (18).

Fitzgerald's impressive career has placed him among the Pitt and college football greats.

Fitzgerald's No. 1 jersey was retired by the University of Pittsburgh in 2013 and was inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

