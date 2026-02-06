Pro Football Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2026 After Bill Belichick Controversy

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be enshrining five new members into Canton this August.

A week ago, it was reported that Bill Belichick was controversially snubbed from the Hall of Fame on first ballot. It was also reported ahead of the announcement that Eli Manning and Robert Kraft also did not make it into the Hall this year. The Hall of Fame and its voting have been under scrutiny since Belichick was spurned, but on Thursday, the attention will turn to those who will be receiving their gold jackets this year.

Here is the official Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Hall of Fame Class of 2026

QB Drew Brees

WR Larry Fitzgerald

K Adam Vinatieri

LB Luke Kuechly

RB Roger Craig

Both Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald are rightfully entering the Hall of Fame on first ballot. Brees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after a 20-year career that saw him win Super Bowl XLIV, win Offensive Player of the Year twice and lead the NFL in passing yards seven times among numerous other accomplishments. No one has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season more than Brees, and he remains second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Fitzgerald will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame after a 17-year career, all spent with the Cardinals. Over his career, Fitzgerald compiled the second-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history, only trailing Jerry Rice. He is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team.

While Belichick and Kraft did not make the Hall this year, another key member of the Patriots’ dynasty did—Adam Vinatieri. After including numerous clutch kicks including game-winners in the playoffs and Super Bowl, Vinatieri is deservedly heading to Canton.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly has earned his gold jacket in his second year of eligibility. The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first team All-Pro didn’t have the longest career, but he was undoubtedly one of the best linebackers in the game while he was playing.

Over 30 years after his retirement, running back Roger Craig is finally earning his bust in Canton. Primarily known for his time with the 49ers during their dynasty years, Craig was a three-time Super Bowl champion, a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and the 1988 Offensive Player of the Year. One of premier receiving backs of his day, Craig is also remembered for becoming the first back in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

