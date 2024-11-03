Twitter Reaction to Pitt Loss vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers played poorly, which led to an awful, 48-25 loss to No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Dallas.
The loss ended their perfect season, as they started 7-0 in 2024, their best through seven games since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
This is also the third straight loss for the Panthers against the Mustangs, with a 28-6 loss in the BBVA Compass Bowl in 2012 and a 7-3 defeat in the Cotton Bowl in 1983.
Pitt fell behind 31-3 at halftime, which made it impossible for them to mount any sort of comeback later on.
The 31 halftime points Pitt allowed were the most since they allowed 31 to Miami in a 38-31 loss at home on Oct. 30, 2021. The 28-point halftime deficit was the worst for Pitt since they were down 38-10 to then ranked No. 4 Clemson, ending in a 52-17 defeat on Nov. 28, 2020.
SMU senior quarterback Kevin Jennings starred, completing 17-of-25 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Brashard Smith also excelled for SMU, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Pitt will look to bounce back as they face Virginia on Nov. 9 at home in Week 11.
