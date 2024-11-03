Inside The Panthers

Twitter Reaction to Pitt Loss vs. SMU

Twitter reaction to No. 18 Pitt Panthers losing to SMU Mustangs.

Dominic Campbell

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers played poorly, which led to an awful, 48-25 loss to No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Dallas.

The loss ended their perfect season, as they started 7-0 in 2024, their best through seven games since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.

This is also the third straight loss for the Panthers against the Mustangs, with a 28-6 loss in the BBVA Compass Bowl in 2012 and a 7-3 defeat in the Cotton Bowl in 1983.

Pitt fell behind 31-3 at halftime, which made it impossible for them to mount any sort of comeback later on.

The 31 halftime points Pitt allowed were the most since they allowed 31 to Miami in a 38-31 loss at home on Oct. 30, 2021. The 28-point halftime deficit was the worst for Pitt since they were down 38-10 to then ranked No. 4 Clemson, ending in a 52-17 defeat on Nov. 28, 2020.

SMU senior quarterback Kevin Jennings starred, completing 17-of-25 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Brashard Smith also excelled for SMU, with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitt will look to bounce back as they face Virginia on Nov. 9 at home in Week 11.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football