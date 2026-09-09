The Pitt Panthers defeated Miami (Ohio) 59-14 in their season opener, a dominant win with both the offense and defense excelling despite all the offseason changes.

Pitt will face their first Power Four conference opponent on Sept. 12 at 3:30 when they host the UCF Knights for a Week 2 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

UCF had a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 5-7 overall, 2-7 in Big 12 play, plus 0-5 on the road, but is coming off a 73-6 blowout of FCS program Bethune-Cookman to start the campaign.

A win for the Knights against a top non-conference opponent would show they're a different team than last year, so the Panthers have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Keep the Offense Going

The 73 points UCF scored in their season opener tied for the most points scored by an FBS team in Week 1, an impressive feat, even against an FCS foe.

The Panthers must rely on their dominant offense in this game. Maybe quarterback Mason Heintschel doesn't need to throw another seven touchdowns to win, but making big plays through the air helped Pitt crush Miami (Ohio), and it can do the same here.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt's biggest offensive strength is their variety of options, as eight different players scored a touchdown and Heintschel threw a touchdown to seven different players.

This strategy worked well against the Redhawks and can also work against the Knights, who will have to account for many different playmakers.

One thing Pitt must utilize more against UCF is their rushing attack, with just 166 yards on the ground vs. Miami (Ohio).

Justin Cook had a 50-yard rushing touchdown against the Redhawks, but the other running backs, Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, La'Vell Wright and Damon Ferguson, will have to step up.

Downfield Defense

UCF had 360 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in their season opener. The good thing for the Panthers is that these stats play into their strengths.

Pitt had a great run defense in their season opener, holding Miami (Ohio) to 27 total rushing yards on 21 attempts; they also got two sacks, causing 20 lost yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks quarterback David McComb (16) passes the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Nick James (11) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' most glaring issue was their pass protection, as the Redhawks stayed in the game by going through the air.

Quarterback David McComb, who made his college debut, amassed 196 passing yards in just the second quarter. A 75-yard touchdown pass got the game within two touchdowns for Miami (OH), but Pitt shut them out in the second half.

Defensive back Rashan Murray made Pitt's only interception of the game in the fourth quarter and should get more opportunities against UCF.

Pitt's linebacker group, their best position group in the past few seasons, didn't make their mark in the season opener. It would be a good sign for some of them, especially Braylan Lovelace, to make some big plays.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!