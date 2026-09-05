Pitt vs. Miami (OH) Halftime Recap & Thoughts

The Pitt Panthers open their season against the Miami RedHawks, holding a 31-14 lead at halftime. Pitt is coming into this game with a goal of competing in their conference and nationally after finishing 8-5 last season.

To start, the new intro that plays on the jumbotron before the team runs out of the tunnel is electric. The animation might not be Pixar-caliber, but Pitt's efforts to boost the stadium atmopshere doesn't go unnoticed.

The Panthers are stacking up points in their season opener. Returning quarterback Mason Heintschel has been able to connect with both returning and new players.

The Miami RedHawks have been able to stay in the game despite their inexperienced quarterback. The RedHawks have been able to move the ball and score two touchdowns by going through the air.

Heintschel Still Connects

Pitt started their first drive of the season on the 20-yard line. Heintschel went to fellow redshirt freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt's starting running back, four times in a row to get Pitt to the 49-yard line.

His first pass to a new player, a completion to tight end Carson Kent, was called back due to an illegal motion on offense. On 3rd & 11, Heintschel avoided a sack and made a great pass to Censere Lee to get on the RedHawks' side of the field.

A few players later, Heintschel connected with Malik Knight who made a nice move to score Pitt's first touchdown of the season.

Pitt's second drive saw Heintschel connect with Lee, Knight and Cataurus Hicks. A play almost went very wrong when Lee had to recover Pitt's own fumble for a 0-yard gain.

Running back Justin Cook, who was not listed on the depth chart, broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run to put Pitt up 14-0. Cook is a fifth-year player who transfered from East Stroudsburg, a Division II school, to Pitt in 2025.

Pitt ended the quarter by taking advantage of an awful punt by Miami (OH) that put them at the 50-yard line. Both Turner and freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. were used to get them to the in the red zone. A pass to backup tight end Elijah Lagg put Pitt up 21-0.

Heintschel connected again with Turner for a 45-yard touchdown catch-and-run on the first play of their fifth drive.

Heintschel finished the half with 211 yards and three touchdown passes.

McComb Shakes off the Nerves

Miami (OH) is debuting Kansas transfer David McComb in this game, and in the first quarter it was clear he is playing the first game of his collegiate career.

Miami (OH) had just one first down and McComb passed for 12 yards in the first quarter of their season. Pitt's defense looked good, but McComb also overthrew some open targets.

McComb started the second quarter by making passes of 18 yards and then 15 yards. His play on 4th & 9 resulted in a 10-yard gain to keep his offense on the field. A 30-yard completion followed by a successful run gave Miami (OH) their first touchdown of the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks quarterback David McComb (16) passes against the /Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McComb made some more impressive passes on their second drive, but Pitt's rush defense overwhelmed him and the RedHawks couldn't make it to the other side of the field.

McComb was able to respond to a Pitt touchdown pass with one of his own, keeping the game within two touchdowns.

McComb finished the half with 208 passing yards making 12/25 passes.

Keys to the Second Half

To keep control of the game, Pitt needs to put emphasis on their pass protection. The run and rushing defense has been doing a good job of stuffing any attempt to move the ball, but Miami (OH) has stayed in the game off of long passes to wide-open receivers.

Antonio Chadha also already made his name known with a 58-yard kick to end the half, tied for longest in school history.

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