Pitt Volleyball Adds Dutch Middle Blocker

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are still adding to their volleyball roster for next season and decided the international route was best to do so.

Pitt announced that they signed Dutch middle blocker Maaike Heilig to their roster for the 2026 season. Heilig will also join the team this summer, ahead of the fall season, where she should have an important role.

Heilig has represented the Netherlands prior from the U-16 to the U-21 levels, which also included two appearances at the European Championships and winning a silver medal at the Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Tournament

She has played for many of the top programs in the Netherlands, including VC Sneek, where she won the 2025 National Championship, two Supercup silver medals, a runner-up finish in the Cup Final and then two silver medals at the BeNe Cup.

Heilig Addresses Depth Issue for the Panthers

Pitt came into this season with just one returning middle blocker in rising sophomore Abbey Emch, who became a starter towards the end of the season.

2025 AVCA Honorable Mention Bre Kelley graduated and is now with the Orlando Valkyries of Major League Volleyball (MLV), while both Ryla Jones and Dalia Vîrlan transferred to Big Ten programs in Penn State and Oregon, respectively.

Pitt did add a transfer in Jordyn Dailey from Kentucky, who makes it three middle blockers for the team. Dailey is also with Emch for the spring season, a crucial time for development for the fall.

The Panthers will likely add one more middle blocker to get to four total at the position, but they may also have freshman Jessica Smallwood, a 6-foot-6 right side hitter, to play there as well for depth, especially in the spring.

2026 Pitt Volleyball Roster Construction

Pitt heads into a crucial season in 2026, which will mark the final for back-to-back AVCA National Player of the Year in senior right side hitter Olivia Babcock.

Dec 18, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers right-side hitter Olivia Babcock (5) celebrates in a 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinal match at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Panthers head coach Dan Fisher, who has led the team to five straight Final Fours, added the 2024 AVCA Freshman of the Year in setter Izzy Starck, who transferred in from Penn State.

Pitt also brings back starting outside hitters in senior Blaire Bayless, Second Team All-ACC honoree, sophomore Marina Pezelj, All-ACC Freshman Team, plus redshirt junior Sophia Gregoire.

They also have liberos/defensive specialists in junior Mallorie Meyer and sophomore Izzy Masten, plus backup setter in redshirt junior Haiti Tautua'a.

Pitt has added a great freshman class as well, with Smallwood, outside hitters in Ayanna Watson and Lola Sageer, plus defensive specialist/setter Trinity Thompson. Watson and Smallwood are currently on the team right now for the spring season.

