Pitt Earns Three AP All-ACC Selections

The Associated Press released its All-ACC first and second team selections, which included three Pitt Panthers.

Linebacker Kyle Louis was the sole Pitt player to be on the All-ACC first-team. Linebacker Rasheem Biles and placekicker Trey Butkowski earned second-team honors.

Kyle Louis

As one of the best defenders in the ACC, it's no surprise to see Louis make the All-ACC first-team. Despite missing the games against Syracuse and NC State, the redshirt junior finished the season with 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Louis had more than ten total tackles in four games this season. Three of those games were against ranked opponents. Louis was named to ACC Linebacker of the Week twice this season, once after the crucial win over Georgia Tech.

Louis finished top three in ACC Defense Player of the Year for the 2024 season. Louis will have another shot to win the award this year, though he was named to the All-ACC second-team in the ACC's official postseason honors.

Rasheem Biles

The other half of the "Shark" duo, alongside Louis, is Rasheem Biles has also been recognized for his stellar defense.

Biles also dealt with injuries this season, missing three games. Still, the junior linebacker ended the regular season with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Both of his interceptions led to pick-sixes. This includes one over 70 yards against Louisville.

Despite the games missed, Biles led Pitt in total tackles, tackles for a loss, and defensive touchdowns.

Pitt is the only team to have both of their linebackers make an All-ACC team in the AP's list.

Trey Butkowski

It takes some real talent to fill the void of kicker Ben Sauls when he left the Panthers, but freshman Trey Butkowski stepped up.

Butkowski hit 86.2% of his field goal attempts, going 19-of-22. He also made 41-of-42 extra point tries. Butkowski's longest field goal of the season was from 47 yards against Boston College.

Butkowski missed two of the final three games of the season while dealing with an illness. When he came back for the matchup with Miami, he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt, the only attempt of the game for the Panthers.

Still, Butkowski was very reliable for most of the season for the Panthers.

Other Notable Names

Senior running back Desmond Reid did not make the cut for the AP's All-ACC first or second team. While Reid still had many great moments this season, he dealt with injuries and only played in seven games.

True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel also didn't make the cut. While he did have an electric breakout season, it's hard to compete with the other quarterbacks in such a big conference. The respective quarterbacks for Georgia Tech and Duke got the nods over Heintschel.

