UCLA Targeting Former Pitt QB for OC Job
PITTSBURGH -- UCLA is looking for a new offensive coordinator, and one former Pitt Panthers quarterback is a candidate for the position.
Tino Sunseri, who spent five seasons at Pitt from 2008-12, is the top candidate for the position , according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. UCLA recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and are looking for Sunseri to take his place.
Sunseri is currently the co-offensive coordinator at Indiana, along with former Pitt wide receiver/tight end Mike Shannahan, and quarterbacks coach with the program.
His work with Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke has helped them achieve an 11-1 record. Rourke has completed 202-of-287 passes, 70.4%, for 2,827 yards and 27 touchdowns to four interceptions, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors this season.
Sunseri spent the previous three seasons at James Madison, 2021-23, under head coach Curt Cignetti, who he followed to Indiana, working as quarterbacks coach.
He also worked in a variety of coaching roles prior, including quality control assistant at Florida State for two seasons, 2016-17, and then at Tennnessee for one season, 2018, as well as a graduate assistant at Alabama for two seasons, 2019-20.
Sunseri committed to Pitt as a part of the Class of 2008 from Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School.
The son of former Pitt linebacker Sal Sunseri, Tino Sunseri starred at Central Catholic, particularly as a senior in 2007, winning both WPIAL/PIAA Class 4A Championships with a perfect 16-0 record. He also threw for 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions that season
Sunseri redshirted in 2008 and came off the bench in five games as the primary back up in 2009, before landing the starting job in 2010.
He started for Pitt for three seasons from 2010-12, the last three seasons for the program in the Big East.
Sunseri struggled at times throughout his tenure for a few reasons. The most obvious was that he played under three head coaches in Dave Wannstedt in 2010, then under the infamous “high octane” offense of Todd Graham in 2011 and finally the more suitable pro-offense in 2012 under Paul Chryst.
He underperformed in 2011 under Graham, completing 247-of-385 passes, 64.2%, for 2,616 yards and 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Sunseri improved as a senior under Chryst in 2012, completing 256-of-393 passes, 65.1%, for 3,288 yards and 21 touchdowns to three interceptions.
The Panthers also never reached a high level with Sunseri as the signal caller, going a mediocre 20-19 and 12-9 in the Big East. Sunseri struggled at time to deal with pressure in the pocket and didn’t possess the ability to scramble nor use his legs to create on offense.
He finished with 8,590 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best and sixth best in Pitt program history, respectively.
Sunseri would play for three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Candaian Football League from 2013-15 before choosing to go into coaching.
