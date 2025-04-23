WATCH: Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield Highlights
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow as scores of analysts share takes on first overall selections, first-round picks, and potential Day Three sleepers, including some Pitt Panthers.
When it comes to those overlooked draft prospects, Pittsburgh receiver Konata Mumpfield has been featured by various draft experts and enthusiasts as a potential steal of a late-round selection.
This week, the below highlights were shared, worthwhile footage for Pitt fans to look back on.
Mumpfield knows what it's like the be overlooked.
A former two-star recruit out of Dacula High School, the Georgia varsity program that churned out former NFL players, and brothers, Kenny Irons and David Irons, Mumpfield was without then-Power Five options. He went on to choose Akron over Alabama State, Mercer, and Savannah State.
Mumpfield immediately proved to be an undervalued college prospect. The 5-foot-11 true freshman led the team with 63 catches, 751 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, transferring thereafter to the Pitt Panthers.
He made an immediate impact in 2022, recording 58 catches for 551 yards and a touchdown as a true sophomore. By the time he wrapped up his three-year career in Pittsburgh, he'd amassed 154 catches for 1,970 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Including his lone season with Akron, Mumpfield's college totals are 217 catches for 2,691 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's difficult to project which Panthers will be selected on Day Three and which athletes will be signed as undrafted free agents.
The Peach State product is surely anxiously waiting Saturday, alongside teammates in tight end Gavin Bartholomew, tackle Branson Taylor, safety Donovan McMillon, linebacker Brandon George, and others, as rounds four, five, six, and seven will be underway.
