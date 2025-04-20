Ravens Projected to Land Pitt OT
PITTSBURGH — With the NFL Draft nearing, the Baltimore Ravens are targeting a Pitt Panthers offensive tackle in Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft at The Athletic.
After suffering a season-ending injury, Branson Taylor slid far behind Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft conversation, while tight end Gavin Bartholomew and Konata Mumpfield surged as the frontrunners.
When Pro Day took place in Pittsburgh, safety Donovan McMillon and linebacker Brandon George joined Bartholomew and Mumpfield in the cited conversation. However, Branson Taylor - despite the unfortunate injury he suffered - may still have a lot to offer an NFL program.
That seems to be the way Brugler sees it.
After Bartholomew was projected to the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round through the No. 206 overall selection, four picks later in the same round, the Baltimore Ravens were projected to select 6-foot-6, 321-pound Taylor with the No. 210 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Before Taylor went down with an injury, he was a key component in Pitt's exciting 7-0 start to the 2024-25 college football season. When he went down, it closed the curtain on an otherwise solid college career with 21 starts across 45 game appearances.
He was a high-three-star recruit from Elyria (Ohio) Elyria Catholic, landing 20 scholarship offers. His list included Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo, and West Virginia.
Last season, Ryan Baer did a solid job replacing Taylor when he jumped from right tackle to the blind side. This fall, Baer is back to right tackle while incoming transfers Jeffrey Persi has taken over the left tackle role and Kendall Stanley provides quality depth on both ends.
