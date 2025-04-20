Inside The Panthers

Bills Projected to Draft Pitt TE

The Buffalo Bills take a Pitt Panthers tight end in a new mock draft.

Kevin Sinclair

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) makes a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Jaeden Gould (21) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — With the NFL Draft less than a week away, a recent seven-round mock draft from Dane Brugler at The Athletic projected a Pitt Panthers tight end to an AFC East team.

In the cited mock draft, Brugler had Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round with the 206th overall selection. This was the first of two Pitt Panthers in Brugler's top-to-bottom draft projection alongside offensive tackle Branson Taylor.

Arriving and enrolling at Pitt in 2021 out of New Jersey, Bartholomew made an immediate impact as a true freshman. He put together 27 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns that year, a solid showing for a first-year player.

A former three-star recruit, Bartholomew put together 21 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022. And while missing two games as a junior, he recorded 18 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown in 2023. 

In the referenced junior season, Bartholomew recorded his best per-catch average of his college career - better than18 yards per reception. 

Bartholomew concluded his college career with his highest number of receptions across his four-year career in Pittsburgh.

The Jersey product put together 38 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns. All told, Bartholomew recorded 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 scores over the 50 games he competed in. 

At the NFL Combine that followed, Bartholomew recorded a quality 4.70 in the 40-yard dash and proved to be a very capable athlete and pass-catcher as he worked through drills.

