Bills Projected to Draft Pitt TE
PITTSBURGH — With the NFL Draft less than a week away, a recent seven-round mock draft from Dane Brugler at The Athletic projected a Pitt Panthers tight end to an AFC East team.
In the cited mock draft, Brugler had Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round with the 206th overall selection. This was the first of two Pitt Panthers in Brugler's top-to-bottom draft projection alongside offensive tackle Branson Taylor.
Arriving and enrolling at Pitt in 2021 out of New Jersey, Bartholomew made an immediate impact as a true freshman. He put together 27 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns that year, a solid showing for a first-year player.
A former three-star recruit, Bartholomew put together 21 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022. And while missing two games as a junior, he recorded 18 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown in 2023.
In the referenced junior season, Bartholomew recorded his best per-catch average of his college career - better than18 yards per reception.
Bartholomew concluded his college career with his highest number of receptions across his four-year career in Pittsburgh.
The Jersey product put together 38 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns. All told, Bartholomew recorded 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 scores over the 50 games he competed in.
At the NFL Combine that followed, Bartholomew recorded a quality 4.70 in the 40-yard dash and proved to be a very capable athlete and pass-catcher as he worked through drills.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits: Part 3
- Former Pitt OT Racking Up Transfer Offers
- Report: Former Pitt Football 5-Star Target Making Visit
- WATCH: Pitt WR Target Larry Miles Running Routes
- Former Pitt Center Back in Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt