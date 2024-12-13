WVU HC Rich Rodriguez Slams Pitt on Pat McAfee Show
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will face off against their biggest rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers next season in the Backyard Brawl, which will feature a familiar name.
WVU chose to fire head coach Neal Brown after six seasons with the program (2019-24), a 37-35 record and 25-28 in the Big 12. Brown went 1-2 in the Backyard Brawl, including a late loss on a pick six from Pitt cornerback M.J. Devonshire in the 2022 season opener, winning at home in 2023 and then blowing a 10 point lead in 2024, losing 38-34 in Week 3.
The Mountaineers chose to hire Rich Rodriguez, who previously coached at the school, to lead the program into the future.
Rodriguez spent seven seasons as head coach of West Virginia from 2001-07, leading them to a 60-26 overall record and 34-14 in the Big East, including at least a share of four Big East Titles.
He also went 4-3 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, but his final game against them is the one that both sets of fanbases remember the most.
WVU came in at No. 2 in the country, 11-0, and faced a poor Pitt team at 4-7 on Dec. 1, 2007 at Milan Puskar Stadium. They struggled throughout the game, as their incredible offense faltered and lost the infamous, or famous for Pitt fans, 13-9 defeat that ended their chances at a National Championship game.
Rodriguez would leave the program following the game, taking the Michigan job, which led to a lengthy court battle over the next few years over his contract.
He never was able to have the same success at Michigan, going 15-22 overall and 6-18 in the Big Ten in three seasons, before the school fired him.
Rodriguez eventually took over Arizona in 2012 and spent six seasons with the program through 2017, going 43-35 overall and 24-30 in the Pac-12.
A former administrative assistant of Rodriguez accused him of sexually harrassing her and filed a multimillion-dollar claim. Arizona did an internal three-month investigation and fired him.
Rodriguez serve as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Ole Miss in 2019, analyst at Hawaii in 2020 and the associate head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Louisiana-Monroe in 2021.
He would take over as head coach at Jacksonville State, going 27-10 overall in three seasons and helping them transition from the FCS to the FBS and making them a competitive outfit.
WVU introduced Rodriguez as their new head coach and former player Pat McAfee had him on his show to talk to him on a variety of topics.
McAfee, who missed two field goals in the loss to Pitt in 2007, asked Rodriguez about Pitt and what the rivalry means and Rodriguez, unsurprisingly, had nothing nice to say about their rival.
"Well, I probably misspoke a little bit earlier when I said the two worst four letter words were soft and lazy. I left out Pitt," Rodriguez said.
Pitt will face West Virginia next season in Morgantown on Sept. 13, which will mark the end of the four game series, which brought the rivalry back after an 10 season hiatus from 2012-21.
Both teams left the Big East, with WVU departing for the Big 12 after 2011 and Pitt leaving for the ACC in 2012.
The Rivals won't play in football from 2026-28, but do have another four-game schedule from 2029-32.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosting Miami (Ohio) Transfer WR
- Former Pitt OL Transfers to Toledo
- Pitt Hoping to Get Starting QB Back
- Pitt QB Enters Transfer Portal
- Former Pitt QB Named UCLA OC
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt