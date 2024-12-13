Pitt Football Hosting Miami (Ohio) Transfer WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to scour the transfer portal for a new wideout, and will host a mid-major transfer on a visit.
Miami (Ohio) transfer wide receiver, redshirt sophomore Javon Tracy, announced that he is taking a number of visits, including Pitt on Dec. 16. He is also taking visits to Big Ten schools in Indiana on Dec. 13, Minnesota on Dec. 14, Michigan State on Dec. 15, plus Iowa State in the Big 12 on Dec. 17.
Tracy played for Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis and excelled on the ground, with 1,054 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, after having to switch to quarterback, He made 48 catches for 856 yards and 15 touchdowns his junior season.
He committed to Miami (Ohio) in the Class of 2022. He was a consensus three-star recruit, with 247Sports rating him the No. 93 athlete and No. 21 in Indiana, Rivals ranking him No. 24 in the state and On3 rating him No. 46 athlete and No. 20 in Indiana.
Tracy only saw playing time in three games in 2022, Robert Morris home win in Week 2, Bowling Green road loss in Week 7 and the Bahamas Bowl vs. UAB, preserving his redshirt.
He would play in all 14 games in 2023, helping the RedHawks take down the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship Game. He finished with 22 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
Tracy had a season-high six catches for 70 yards in the road win over Ball State in Week 13 and five catches for a career-high 123 yards in the home win vs. Buffalo in Week 12.
He led Miami (Ohio) with 57 receptions for 818 yards and finished second with seven touchdowns this past season. He had a career-high 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the road loss to Toledo in Week 6 and five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the home win vs. Central Michigan in Week 9.
Pitt also offered his teammate, junior wide receiver Reggie Virgil, and they could make for a strong pairing next season.
Tracy joins another transfer wide receiver that Pitt is hosting, in Jaron Glover out of Michigan State.
