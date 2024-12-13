Pitt QB Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to lose players to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, including one of their signal callers.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Dieffenbach announced that he is leaving Pitt in a post on Twitter and is entering the transfer portal, ending his two season-stint with the program.
"I want to say thank you to the University of Pittsburgh, coach Narduzzi, coach Bell, coach Cignetti, coach Kline, and the rest of the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play. Also want to thank coach Stacc and the strength staff for making me a stronger and faster athlete," Dieffenbach wrote in his statement.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left. I am ready to get to work and am very excited for what the future holds for me."
Dieffenbach played for Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif., near Los Angeles. He moved to quarterback his sophomore year and threw for 4,153 yards and 48 touchdowns in three seasons in high school.
He committed to Pitt in the Class of 2023. 247Sports and On3 rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 46 quarterback and No. 108 recruit in California, while On3 had him at No. 94 at his position and No. 121 in his state. Rivals rated him as a two-star.
Dieffenbach didn't play at all for the Panthers in the two years he was with the program and will have three seasons to figure it out at another program.
Pitt had injury issues, with starter Eli Holstein and Nate Yarnell missing time, but the coaching staff chose to go with fellow redshirt freshman David Lynch, who is a walk-on, in their blowout road loss to Louisville in Week 13.
With a walk-on gettng time over him, Dieffenbach chose to find a new school, where he'll hope to earn playing time.
Dieffenbach is the 13th transfer out of the Pitt program following the end of the regular season. He is also the second quarterback, with Yarnell also announcing his departure on Dec. 6.
This includes fellow redshirt freshmen in running back Montravius Lloyd, wide receiver Lamar Seymore, defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. and defensive lineman David Ojiegbe.
It also includes redshirt juniors in defensive linemen Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, offensive lineman Terrence Moore and defensive back Noah Biglow. Senior running Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Aden, a walk-on, also entered the transfer portal.
