Former Pitt OL Transfers to Toledo
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers offensive lineman has found a new home for where they'll play next season.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Terrence Moore, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, announced that he will play for Toledo next season.
Moore came of Massillon Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio in the Class of 2021. He was a three-star offensive tackle, with 247Sports ranking him No. 80 at his position and No. 44 in the state, and Rivals had him as the No. 47 offensive tackle and No. 20 recruit in Ohio.
He enrolled early in January 2021 and would play in four games as a reserve center in the 2021 season, preserving a redshirt and serving as a member of the ACC Championship team.
Moore would play in all 13 games in 2022, working on the PAT/field goal unit and as a reserve guard and center.
He held his biggest role for Pitt in 2023, playing in all 12 games and starting the final nine contests at center.
Moore lost his starting job the folllowing season, as redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper transferred in from NC State and took over the starting center spot.
New Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell trusted Cooper to lead a fast paced, spread offense and it worked early on, as they started 7-0 for the first time since 1982.
Cooper would start 11 games, with Moore starting just one, the 37-9 blowout on the road vs. Louisville in Week 13. He didn't make it through at guard either, which kept him on the bench for most of the season, playing 119 snaps in eight games.
Pitt will still have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes rising redshirt seniors in Terrence Enos Jr. and Cooper, rising redshirt juniors in Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, rising junior BJ Williams, rising redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and rising redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have foru incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
Moore is one of 13 players who entered the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
This includes fellow redshirt juniors in defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald, quarterback Nate Yarnell, defensive back Noah Biglow and wide receiver Daejon Reynolds.
It also includes redshirt freshmen in running back Monatrvius Lloyd, wide receiver Lamar Seymore, defensive lineman David Ojiegbe, defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. and walk-on redshirt sophomore defensive end Thomas Aden also entered the transfer portal.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Sweet 16 Win vs. Oregon
- Pitt Volleyball Outlasts Oregon, Makes Elite Eight
- Freshman Brandin Cummings Stars For Pitt
- Pitt DB Officially Enters Transfer Portal
- Lions Re-Sign Former Pitt Safety
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt