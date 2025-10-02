Which QB Gives Pitt the Best Chance to Win?
PITTSBURGH - What is Pitt going to do with Eli Holstein this week? Wait and see.
Holstein was the unquestioned starter entering the season, and while there were some concerns with the way he struggled down the stretch last season (and a handful of injuries) and a lackluster offseason, the expectation for many was that he'd take a step.
While Holstein looked good against Duquesne and Central Michigan, he struggled against West Virginia and really struggled against Louisville.
The loss to Louisville - another demoralizing loss in which the Panthers held a double-digit lead - wasn't just Holstein's fault. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell didn't call a good game, and the offense as a whole lacks an identity. The disconnect between offensive coordinator and quarterback isn't ideal. Not when the duo is a quarter of the way into Year 2.
Pitt needed Holstein to take a step forward this season. Not only hasn't he taken a step forward, he's largely regressed. There are still flashes of playmaking, here and there, but the decision making, the accuracy and the lack of recognition is concerning.
Holstein has thrown at least one interception in all four games this season, and three have come in the red zone - all three balls picked off in the end zone. He threw one against Central Michigan, throwing into double coverage. He threw one against West Virginia, throwing well behind Zion Fowler-El on a crosser. And he threw another against Louisville, lobbing a poorly thrown ball toward Juelz Goff at the goal line.
Now, are there other factors at play? Yes. The offensive line has been leaky all season, Bell's play-calling (especially on plays like a first-and-goal at the Louisville 4-yard line) hasn't made a whole lot of sense and Desmond Reid has missed a lot of time.
But Holstein hasn't been good. He's been pretty bad, actually. His second interception against Louisville, a ball that looked like it was thrown directly to Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn, led to the game-winning touchdown. Five picks in four games - a cardinal sin on a Narduzzi-led team. He's missed open receivers, turned the ball over and looked like he's been in over his head.
In the seven Power Four matchups since a win vs. North Carolina last October, Holstein has completed 103-of-182 pass attempts (56.6%) for 1,192 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pitt is 2-5 during that span, which includes the defensive explosion vs. Syracuse.
In the two Power Four games this season, Holstein has completed 36-of-63 pass attempts (57.1%) for 531 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions - both losses.
And his turnovers has contributed directly to both losses.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi said last week something along the lines of big-time players make plays in big-time games. That felt important after a back-breaking loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. This week, he said he wanted to see Holstein be more consistent. That feels important, too.
Holstein has talent, he's shown that, but he hasn't shown the consistency that Pitt has needed. The only consistent part of his game this season has been the interceptions.
So, is there consideration to try someone else?
"We're not going to discuss that right now, but right now, Eli is our starting quarterback," Narduzzi said this week.
Right now, Holstein is the starting quarterback. Again, that feels important. Holstein is the quarterback right now; he's the high-dollar quarterback who entered the season as the guy. He was supposed to take the next step and be the guy. That hasn't happened. So, what's next?
Holstein gives Pitt the best chance to win. Right now. The bulk of the schedule (at Florida State, at Syracuse, Notre Dame, at Georgia Tech and Miami) looms large.
Cole Gonzales, who entered the game when Holstein was benched vs. Louisville, knows the offense. He spent a few seasons with Bell at Western Carolina and is still the most experienced quarterback on the roster.
But is he the best backup option?
Mason Heintschel - a true freshman from Oregon, Ohio - earned rave reviews upon arriving at the university over the winter. He was strong in the spring, continued to play well during fall camp and has already gotten his first taste of college football. He's also a Bell guy, the first quarterback that Bell recruited to Pittsburgh, so he is the future. But is he the best choice right now? Well, that depends.
If Heintschel was gi en a full week of prep with the No. 1 offense, and the coaching staff bought into him as the starter (waving off his redshirt season), then that could be the way forward. It wouldn't be fair to just slot him into the lineup without being ready - without having those reps in practice.
Holstein is still the best chance to win, and at 2-2 with just one ACC game played, the season isn't over. But the Boston College game is huge. If Holstein comes out and plays like he has against Power Four opponents this season, and dating back to last season, it's hard to justify keeping him in.
It appears likely that Holstein will have a short leash against Boston College. But would it be Gonzales (the experienced vet) or Heintschel (the potential future) who comes into the game?
Holstein will likely have a chance to put those questions to bed, but it's fair to wonder if he will be able to do that going forward.
Heintschel appears to be the quarterback of future, and if the future arrives this season, so be it. It wouldn't be rushed in an ideal world, but the current landscape of college football is anthing but ideal.
