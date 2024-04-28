Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt LB Invited to NFL Workouts

A former Pitt Panthers linebacker will get a shot with an NFL team.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Shayne Simon (32) reacts
Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Shayne Simon (32) reacts / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers linebacker Shayne Simon didn't get picked up in the 2024 NFL Draft but he will still have an opportunity to land with an NFL team.

Simon, who played two seasons after transferring from Notre Dame, will attend workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, according to a report from Jerry DiPaola of the the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

Simon appeared in 25 games over two seasons as a Panther, each of which were starts. He totaled 94 tackles, 13 for a loss, seven sacks and eight passes defended.

Simon played safety in high school before transitioning to linebacker once he got to Notre Dame. He appeared in 32 games for the Irish, eight of which were starts and compiled 27 total tackles.

Simon has smarts and experience but will need to prove he can hold up athletically at the professional level.

Published
