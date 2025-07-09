Analyst: Browns Deserve Better Than Kenny Pickett
A quarterback room consisting of Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have failed to generate any excitement for the Cleveland Browns. It has been such a lackluster offseason one NFL analyst has already given up on the position.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes running backs Jerome Ford and Quinshon Judkins will be the key to the Browns offense this season. He is of the opinion there will not be much by way of the passing game once the season begins.
“[Running backs] Jerome Ford and Quinshon Judkins must find open running lanes because Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel may feel immense pocket pressure off the edges,” Moton wrote.
“The Browns will remain in the AFC North cellar with an eye on quarterbacks next year.”
Ford is a good running back, but he is not the kind of back you want to use on three downs. Perhaps Judkins, who is coming off of a College Football Playoff Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes will develop into the power back the team has sorely lacked.
It does not make any sense to rely on a two-back system to carry the offense. One of them has to breakout and become "the guy". There is also no reason why Pickett, who won a Super Bowl ring as a backup to Jalen Hurts last season in Philadelphia, can't carry the Browns to a winning season.
Pickett, who was seldomly used with the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run, enjoyed a modicum of success with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who made no efforts to surround him with a supporting cast.
Assuming Pickett, who starred for the Pitt Panthers, wins the job in training camp, he will need to run a balanced offense. The team cannot rely solely on a ground and pound offense with the running backs. They must be able to throw the ball at least 20 times a game. Some of those shots have to be downfield to their speedy wide receivers.
