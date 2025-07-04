Four-Star Pitt Football Commit Flips to Maryland
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost one of their top football commitments from the Class of 2026.
Day'Jon Moore, a four-star in the Class of 2026, announced he decommitted from Pitt and flipped his commitment to Maryland.
Pitt offered Moore back on Jan. 24, with defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who recruits Texas heavily, visiting in school for the offer and then for a home visit on Jan. 30, making Moore a top priority.
Moore announced his commitment to Pitt on June 15, after he took an official visit there that weekend.
He made an official visit to Maryland Memorial Day weekend. which clearly played a role in his decommitment from Pitt, even more than a month after.
Moore plays for Willis High School in Willis, Texas, about 45-50 miles north of downtown Houston. He led his team to a 12-1 record and an 8-0 in their district, as they made the regional semifinals. He earned First Team All-District honors for his play last season.
He stands 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, using his frame to overpower defensive ends at left tackle, making the occasional pancake. He also moves well for his size, creating holes for his running back to exploit, and also makes ample time for his quarterback in pass protection.
On3 and ESPN both rate Moore as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 204 in the nation, No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 28 recruit in Texas and ESPN ranking him No. 293 in the country, No. 16 offensive guard and No. 37 in the state.
247Sports and Rivals both rate Moore as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 55 as an interior offensive lineman and No. 105 in Texas, while Rivals ranks him No. 43 at his position and No. 88 in the state.
Pitt still has other Class of 2026 offensive line commitments, including three-star offensive tackles in Michael Van Der Oord from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland and Nicholas Howard from Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas, plus interior offensive lineman John Curran from nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
The Pantehrs also have four other commits from Texas, including three-stars in quarterbacks inAngelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and Corey Dailey from Seguin High School in Seguin and wide receiver Wyatt Villarreal from Celina High School in Celina.
