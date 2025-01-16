FSU Player Roasts Pitt Forward on Social Media
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and Florida State Seminoles saw tensions flare following the end of the game, but the contension between the two squads didn't end there.
Seminoles junior forward Malique Ewin posted a now-deleted Instagram story after the game, placing a clown emoji on Panthers junior forward Cam Corhen's face.
Corhen spent the past two seasons at Florida State, before transferring to Pitt in the offseason, while Ewin signed for Florida State from South Plains Community College as the No. 1 JUCO player in the country in the Class of 2024.
Both players had vastlty different games, as Corhen struggled immensely, scoring just two points, missing all four of his shots, grabbing nine rebounds and turning it over twice over 26 minutes in the 82-70 loss.
Ewin put in a great performance for the Seminoles, scoring 18 points, shooting 6-for-9 from both the field and the foul line, grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double and also making three blocked shots.
He also scored 10 points on a 12-2 run early on in the second half, which created separation from Pitt, who were attempting to come back from a halftime deficit.
Ewin ended up starting a scuffle between the two teams, as he dunked at the final buzzer to cap off the victory.
Corhen was one of the Pitt players who didn't take too kindly to the late dunk and there was some pushing and shoving between the two teams. The police also shoved Pitt back to the locker room, as they got into some shouting matches with the student section.
Ewin clearly got the better of Corhen in this matchup, who also previously played poorly in the home loss to Louisville on Jan. 11, as he scored no points, missed all four shots he took and grabbed just three rebounds in 20 minutes in the second half.
Pitt has now lost three straight games, as they also suffered a 76-47 road blowout to then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7. This is the first three-game losing streak for Pitt since November 2022.
They will look to end their losing, as they return home to face Clemson on Jan. 18.
