Former Pitt RB Signs with BC Lions
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player will head up north and play in the CFL next season.
The BC Lions, who play in the Canadian Football League (CFL), announced the signing of former Pitt running back Qadree Ollison.
Ollison hails from Niagara Falls, N.Y. and played for Canisius High School, where he finished as the all-time leading rusher with 4,147 yards and scored 57 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,465 yards and scored 22 touchdowns as a senior in 2013, winning the MMA Championship for the second straight season.
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2014, with 247Sports rating him the No. 40 running back and No. 5 recruit in New York, while Rivals had him No. 4 in the state.
Ollison committed to Pitt and redshirted his first season with the team in 2014.
He had to assume starting rushing duties as a redshirt freshman after fellow running back James Conner tore his MCL week 1 in 2015.
Ollison would have 212 carries for 1,121 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, en route to earning ACC Rookie Offensive Player of the Year honors.
His production dwindled the following two seasons, as he sat behind Conner in 2016 and Hall in 2017, rushing a combined 123 times for 525 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns, along with 25 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games.
Ollison earned another shot in his final season in 2018 and took advantage. He rushed 194 times for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Hall joined him with more than a 1,000 yards himself. Ollison and Hall became the first ever duo in Pitt history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.
He finished his Pitt career with 2,859 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns and 32 total touchdowns, good for seventh most, sixth most and tied for sixth most in program history, respectively.
The Atlanta Falcons would draft Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in eight games his rookie season, rushing 22 times for 50 yards in eight games.
Ollison would spend three seasons in Atlanta, playing 19 games, with 44 carries for 158 yards, five rushing touchdowns and five catches for 19 yards.
He spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in three games and recording no carries.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to a reserve/future contract, but would cut him as a part of the final ones before the start of the season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up and he played in two games before they released him prior to the end of the season.
Ollison will look to restart his playing career and excel in the CFL with the BC Lions.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt vs. Florida State Ends in Postgame Scuffle
- Pitt Struggles Again in Loss to Florida State
- Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. Florida State
- Pitt Women's Basketball F Out for Season
- Pitt Legend Earns Induction into WPIAL Hall of Fame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt