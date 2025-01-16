Pitt Legend Shares Major Praise for Miami QB Cam Ward

I asked @LRiddickESPN the best player he saw this college season. He had two: Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty.



On Cam: "This dude is a stone cold killer. When you talk about alphas, in your face alphas..."



On Jeanty: "Ashton is Emmitt Smith with 4.3, 4.4 speed." pic.twitter.com/Gy70EHe4dj