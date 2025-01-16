Takeaways: Mistakes Mount in Another Pitt Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue making mistakes, as they dropped another contest, this one a road loss to Florida State.
First Half Struggles Persist in ACC Play
The Panthers have started off poorly in almost every single one of their ACC games this season, falling behind at halftime in all but one of them.
That game was against the Stanford Cardinal on Jan. 4 at home, but even in that contest, they still trailed 22-13 midway through the first half.
Pitt fell behind 28-23 in the first half to Florida State and struggled immensely on offense. They shot 6-for-22 from the field, 27.3%, and 1-for-8 from 3-point range, 12.5%, going almost nine minutes without a field goal.
The Panthers also turned the ball over 14 times, with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe struggling with the Seminoles' double-team, and turning it over six times himself.
While Pitt trailed just five points, they were lucky it wasn't much worse and they need to find ways to correct these poor starts, as they continue going further into ACC play.
Cam Corhen Falters in Homecoming
Pitt junior forward Cam Corhen came from Florida State last season as transfer, looking to establish himself as a starting post player going forward in his college career.
He came into this game off a disappointing second half performance in the previous loss vs. Louisville at home on Jan. 11, as he scored no points, missed all four shots he took and grabbed just three rebounds in 20 minutes.
Corhen would play his worst game of the season for the Panthers, scoring just two points, missing all four of his shots, grabbing nine rebounds and turning it over twice.
He struggled immensely offensively, as he had difficulty maneuvering in the paint and showed a lack of confidence throughout.
Corhen also had no answer on defense for Florida State junior forward Malique Ewin, who scored 18 points and made six of his nine shots, including scoring 10 points in a span over a 12-2 run early in the second half.
Pitt needs a strong post presence and Corhen needs to serve as that going forward if he and the team want to make the NCAA Tournament, but currently, he's far from his best.
Jorge Diaz Graham Excels in Defeat
The Panthers wouldn't have had any shot to comeback in this matchup vs. the Seminoles, if it wasn't for junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham.
Facing a 16-point deficit midway through the second half, he made all four 3-pointers he took and kept Pitt in the game when they needed someone to come through.
Jorge Diaz Graham set a career-high with 17 points, 15 of those coming in the second half, and played in a season-high 18 minutes vs. the Seminoles. He also added a block and a steal, showing his strengths on the defensive end.
He allowed Pitt stability on the defensive end and showed that he deserves more playing time going forward, especially if head coach Jeff Capel needs a consistent, post presence.
Pitt Needs Better Play From Their Guards
Pitt didn't get great support from their frontcourrt against Florida State, but their backcourt wasn't incredible either.
Lowe had a poor first half, but both senior Ishmael Leggett and graduate student Damian Dunn didn't play amazingly either.
Dunn earned his first start for the Panthers in almost two months and finished with just two points, shooting 0-for-8 from the field, while also grabbing just one rebound and making one assists in 31 minutes.
Leggett had a solid first half, leading Pitt with nine points, but scored just four points in the second half.
The two have dealt with recent injuries, as Dunn missed six weeks and seven games after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, while Leggett rolled his ankle and missed the Cal game on Jan. 1.
Lowe, Dunn and Leggett haven't been in sync like they were before Dunn's injury at the Greenbrier Tip-Off. All three guards each fulfilled their role and played to their strengths, leading the Panthers to a 6-0 start.
The Panthers now rely too heavily on Lowe to run the offense and score, and need others to step up, especially veterans and players who have shouldered scoring responsibilities in the past in Dunn and Leggett.
Lowe would end up scoring 20 points in the second half and help from either Leggett or Dunn would've made a comeback much easier, but neither stepped up.
Pitt needs their best scorers working together and playing their best basketball as they move through ACC play, and they especially need their guard trio back putting in top performances consistently.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt vs. Florida State Ends in Postgame Scuffle
- Pitt Struggles Again in Loss to Florida State
- Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. Florida State
- Pitt Women's Basketball F Out for Season
- Pitt Legend Earns Induction into WPIAL Hall of Fame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt