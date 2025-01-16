WATCH: Pitt vs. Florida State Ends in Postgame Scuffle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and Florida State Seminoles got into it following the end of their game in Tallahassee.
As the Seminoles ran out the clock for their double-digit win over the Panthers, freshman guard Daquan Davis threw it to junior forward Malique Ewin, who dunked it in the final seconds to cap off the 82-70 victory.
The Pitt players didn't care for that late dunk and eventually engaged in some arguing with the Florida State team and coaches.
The ESPNU broadcast didn't immediately show the fight, instead panning over to the handshake line, but the Panthers went over to the Seminoles to show their displeasure, which eventually devolved into full blown shouting and people holding players back.
Two of the most aggravated Panthers were guards in freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and graduate student guard Damian Dunn.
Cummings needed a member of the coaching staff and junior forward Vason Stevenson to keep him from going after the Seminoles, while Dunn had both redshirt senior forward Zack Austin and graduate manager KJ Marshall restraining him.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel even got into it with Florida State, with freshman center Alier Maluk, who played in the WPIAL at Baldwin, having to separate him from his team.
The Seminoles fans in attendance didn't appreciate the Panthers and booed them out of the building.
The Panthers got into it with the student section, which eventually saw the police in the building shove them down the walkway to the locker room.
This was the third straight loss for Pitt, as they a 76-47 road blowout to then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 11 and a close home defeat, 82-78 to Louisville on Jan. 11.
The Panthers suffering another loss may have played a role in this short scuffle, as emotions are running high after a difficult defeat.
This is also the first three game losing streak for Pitt since November 2022, when they lost at home to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and to both Michigan and VCU in the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Pitt will face Clemson at home for a noon tip-off on Jan. 18, where they'll look to get back to winning ways.
