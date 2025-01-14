Pitt Wrestling Lands Class of 2026 Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added a talented wrestling recruit for the future, as they look to build their future classes.
Nadav Nafshi, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he committed to Pitt wrestling on his Instagram.
"I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh!," Nafshi wrote. "I’m incredibly grateful for the support and guidance from my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me reach this point. Time to get to work." #H2P🟦🟨
Nafshi wrestles for Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa., just north of Philadelphia. He is 29-5 this season, with 14 pins, four techinical falls and two major decisions.
He wrestled the past three seasons for Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, Pa., west of Philadelphia, and accrued a record of 88-26 (.771) during that time.
Nafshi finished 36-10 as a sophomore last season wrestling at 152 pounds. He won his section, finished fourth at the PIAA Class AAA Southeast Regional and then finished in eighth place at the PIAA Championships.
He holds a record of 117-31 (.791) in his career and has also won 62 pins, 17 technical falls and nine major decisions.
Nafshi took an official visit to Pitt back in late October, while also making official visits to rival West Virginia and Indiana.
He is one of three commitments in the Pitt wrestling Class of 2026 so far. This includes, Elijah Brown, who wrestles for nearby Belle Vernon High School, and Karson Brown (no relation), who wrestles for St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, and whose brother is Kade Brown, a freshman at Pitt.
This is the second commitment for Pitt this week, as they also signed Class of 2025 recruit Vince Bouzakis, who recently decommitted from Ohio State.
Pitt Wrestling Future Commitments
Class of 2025
Vince Bouzakis-Wyoming Seminary-Kingston, Pa. (157)
Bode Marlow-Thomas Jefferson-Jefferson Hills, Pa. (157/165)
Evan Petrovich-Connellsville High School-Connellsville, Pa. (149/157)
Tristian Steldt-Fennimore High School-Fennimore, Wis. (174)
Carson Walsh-Pope John XXIII Regional-Sparta Township, N.J. (141/149)
Class of 2026
Elijah Brown-Belle Vernon-Monessen, Pa. (174)
Karson Brown-St. Edward-Lakewood, Ohio (125)
Nadav Nafshi-Germantown Academy-Fort Washington, Pa. (157/165)
