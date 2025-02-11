Former Pitt Volleyball OH Earns All-Star Nod
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have a number of volleyball alums in the professional ranks, including one who has starred this season.
The Pro Volleyball Federation announced their two All-Star teams, with Purdue head coach Dave Shondell and Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier in charge of both teams.
Amongst those players included former Pitt outside hitter, Leketor Member-Meneh, who is on Team Shondell, where they'll play against Team Collier in the inaugural PVF All-Star Match on Feb. 22 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.
Member-Meneh plays for Indy Ignite, who are in inaugural season in the PVF, which is in its second season of existene as a league.
She has starred for her new team, leading the PVF with 5.32 points per set and 4.87 kills per set and ranks sixth with 3.74 digs per set as well. She also earned PVF Player of the Week honors in Week 1, as she made 27 points, 25 kills, 18 digs and hit .360.
Member-Meneh spent last season with the Atlanta Vibe, making apperances in 23 of 25 matches and in 72 sets. She served as an important piece for the franchise having the best regular season record in the PVF and making the playoffs, before they lost in the semifinals to the Grand Rapids Rise.
She played volleyball in Italy the previous two years for Futura Volley Giovani Busto Arsizio, just outside of Milan, before making the decision to return to the states.
Member-Meneh spent her first four seasons of college, 2017-20, playing for Missouri, before transferring to Pitt for her final season in 2021.
She excelled for the Panthers, ranking first on the team with 3.22 points per set, second on the team with 328 kills, 423.5 points and 262 digs and third on the team with 30 service aces.
Member-Meneh also helped the Panthers earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and then make it to the Final Four, both firsts for the program.
She would earn AVCA All-American Second Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team and All-ACC First Team honors for her play, making her mark in just one season with the program.
Member-Meneh is one of a few Pitt players in the PVF this season, along with middle blockers Chiamaka Nwokolo (2019-23), also on the Ignite, and Layne Van Buskirk (2016-19) on the Vegas Thrill. The other players include outside hitters in Kayla Lund (2017-21) with the San Diego Mojo and Valeria Vazquez Gomez on the Omaha Supernovas.
