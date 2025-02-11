Pitt Football Hosting 2026 4-Star OL
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host numerous great talents on visits this summer, including a future great on the offensive line.
Day'jon Moore, an offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, announced that he will make his official visit to Pitt from June 12-14.
Moore plays for Willis High School in Willis, Texas, about 45-50 miles north of downtown Houston. He led his team to a 12-1 record and an 8-0 in their district, as they made the regional semifinals. He earned First Team All-District honors for his play last season.
He stands 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, using his frame to overpower defensive ends at left tackle, making the occasional pancake. He also moves well for his size, creating holes for his running back to exploit, and also makes ample time for his quarterback in pass protection.
Moore holds offers from many Power 4 programs, including ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech and SMU, Big Ten schools in Nebraska and Ohio State, Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech and SEC schools in Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. He also holds offers from San Diego State, Tulane and UTSA.
Pitt offered Moore back on Jan. 24, with defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who recruits Texas heavily, visiting in school for the offer and then for a home visit on Jan. 30, making Moore a top priority.
Moore has one other official visit scheduled, to SMU for the weekend of June 20-22, as the two ACC schools battle it out for his commitment.
On3 and ESPN both rate Moore as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 92 in the nation, No. 8 interior offensive lineman and No. 10 recruit in Texas and ESPN ranks him No. 242 in the country, No. 14 at his position and No. 30 in the state.
247Sports and Rivals both rate Moore as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 37 as an interior offensive lineman and No. 75 in Texas, while Rivals ranks him No. 28 at his position and No. 76 in the state.
Pitt will host a number of recruits from the Class of 2026 on official visits, including quarterback Angelo Renda, who committed to the program.
This also includes three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., four-star athlete Damon Ferguson from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., on official visits.
