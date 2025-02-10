Pitt Football Eyeing Visit from Legend's Son
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have secured a number of top players on official visits, but are hoping that the son of a former program legend will come as well.
Devin Fitzgerald, the son of former Pitt star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, spoke to Steve Wiltfong of On3 on potential official visits he'll make in the future. He scheduled a visit to Clemson in March, but is also looking to visit Pitt, UCLA and Arizona State.
He visited Pitt last summer for a camp in June, where they offered him a scholarship, one of the first to do so.
He holds Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Cal, Duke and Florida State, Big Ten schools in Minnesota and UCLA, Big 12 schools in Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State and UCF, plus Washington State and Vanderbilt.
Other FBS programs that offered him include MAC schools in Akron and Toledo, Sun Belt schools in Marshall and Southern Miss, as well as Temple, UTEP and UNLV. FCS programs that offered him feature Ivy League schools in Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton and Yale, plus San Diego.
Devin Fitzgerald plays for Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix and had a solid junior season in 2024. He made 52 catches for 720 yards, 13.8 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns in 13 games, 55.4 yards per contest and led his team to a 10-3 record.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and excels in one-on-one scenarios, using great awareness to best his defender and make the tough catch. He also has the quickness to make a catch and then run by defenders in coverage as well, making him a difficult assignment for any defensive back.
He is a consensus three-star in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him No. 91 at wide receiver and No. 4 in Arizona, Rivals ranking him No. 70 at his position and No. 3 in the state and On3 ranking him No. 100 at wide receiver and No. 5 in Arizona.
Larry Fitzgerald excelled for Pitt in just two seasons in 2002-03, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
He had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. The receiving yards and receiving touchdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
Larry Fitzgerald had 207 receiving yards in a 42-32 road win over Rutgers in Week 7 and 201 receiving yards in the 35-31 loss on the road to Toledo in Week 3, which both rank fifth and eighth most in a single game in Pitt history, respectively.
He earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
Pitt retired his No. 1 jersey and he earned his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame back in December.
