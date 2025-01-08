Pitt Volleyball HC Dan Fisher Signs Extension
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball head coach Dan Fisher has chosen to stay with the program for the forseeable future.
Pitt announced that Fisher signed a new extension with the program through the 2030 season, keeping him with the team for the next six seasons. His last contract that he signed on Jan. 7, 2022 kept him through 2027, making this a three-year extension on that.
Fisher had his best season as the head coach of the Panthers in 2024, leading them to a 33-2 record, 19-1 in the ACC, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and winning the ACC Title outright.
He earned AVCA National Coach of the Year honors, as Pitt made it back to the Final Four.
Fisher holds a 320-69 record (.823) since taking over the program in 2013, as he just completed his 12th season in charge of the Panthers.
He has led the program to nine straight NCAA Tournament appearances, five straight Elite Eights and four straight Final Fours, the only team in the country to do the latter.
Fisher also broke the record for most wins for a Pitt volleyball head coach this season with the sweep of Marquette at home on Sept. 22, with Shelton Collier (1980-88) previously holding it at 295. He also earned his 300th win in the four-set road win vs. Boston College on Oct. 4.
Pitt Director of Athletics, Allen Greene, makes this his first contract extension he has secured since taking over the position in October.
"Dan Fisher has built an elite volleyball program at the University of Pittsburgh in every respect," Greene said in his press release. "His team, on and off the court, has captured the attention and hearts of our entire region, filling arenas and becoming 'must-see TV.'
"While his coaching acumen is nationally renowned, I believe Dan's greatest strength is the genuine relationships he forms with his student-athletes and the strong team culture he builds. That's why Pitt is a destination for top volleyball talent from coast to coast. Personally speaking, I deeply appreciate the relationship Dan and I have formed in a relatively short period of time, and am excited to lock arms with him as he prepares his team for another championship run."
Fisher also signs this extension amongst rumors that he was a serious candidate for the United States Women's National Volleyball Team.
Texas assistant coach Erik Sullivan recently took that position and Fisher signing this extension keeps him with Pitt for the long term.
"I'm grateful to be in a community and at a university that values and supports volleyball," Fisher said in a press release. "I'm specifically grateful to Chancellor Joan Gabel and Allen Greene for the trust they put into our program. In these uncertain times in college athletics, it feels good to have a partner like Allen to chart these unknown waters with. I am appreciative of the impact he has made in a short amount of time and am excited to continue chasing championships with this team and staff."
Fisher brings back a strong squad, with two All-Americans in AVCA National Player of the Year in rising junior outside hitter Olivia Babcock and Second Team All-American in rising redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley.
