Former Pitt Pitcher to Make MLB Debut
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Baseball pitcher Logan Evans, is set to make his MLB debut tomorrow with the Seattle Mariners, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
Evans is set to make his debut following the likely movement of Mariners ace Logan Gilbert to the injured list after his departure mid-start from the Mariners loss on Friday to the Miami Marlins.
Evans, 23, was a 12th-round pick by the Mariners in the 2023 MLB draft. Evans was a four-year college baseball player, spending his first two years in the bullpen at Penn State in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Pitt for the 2022 season. In his final season with the team, Evans made 9 starts over 11 overall appearances, finishing with a 5-3 record and 42 strikeouts. Despite a high ERA of 5.88 and opponent batting average of .274 in his final collegiate season, Evans would make quick work of the Mariners minor league system.
After making 5 appearances in the short time after the 2023 Draft, Evans would spend the entire 2024 season with Mariners affiliate Arkansas Travelers in Double-A , throwing 107 innings of 3.20 ERA baseball. He would begin the 2025 season with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in the Tacoma Raniers, making five starts and pitching to a 3.86 ERA before his call-up.
Despite the circumstances of his call-up being an injury to one of the league's top pitchers in Logan Gilbert, Evans will make the start against the Marlins in the final game of their three-game series. Evans, with his call-up to the majors, becomes the first Pitt Baseball alum to make his MLB debut since Blair Calvo did so on May 30, 2023.
