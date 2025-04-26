Chiefs Sign Pitt LB Brandon George as UDFA
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers linebacker Brandon George didn't hear his name during the 2025 NFL Draft, but would soon find out his new home for next season.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN announced that the Kansas City Chiefs signed George as an undrafted free agent. The Chiefs hosted George on a top 30 visit in late March.
George hails from Reading, Pa. and played for Berks Catholic. He starred on both sides of the ball, making 347 tackles at linebacker and rushing for 2,753 yards and 41 touchdowns at fullback.
He accrued 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception and rushed 123 times for 959 yards, 7.8 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2018.
George held a four-star rating from 247Sports, rating him the No. 19 outside linebacker and No. 5 recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2019. Rivals rated him as a three-star and the No. 20 inside linebacker.
He committed to Pitt and played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019 on special teams, making five tackles.
George would play in all 11 games in 2020, again on special teams and as a reserve linebacker. He made 16 tackles on the year, with a season-high four stops in the home win over Virginia Tech in Week 11 and blocked a punt in the season opener vs. Austin Peay.
He played in all 14 games of the 2021 season, mostly on special teams and sometimes at linebacker, helping Pitt win their first ACC Championship. He made 34 tackles (18 solo) and five tackles, setting a season-high of eight tackles in the Week 4 home win over New Hampshire and also making four tackles vs. Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.
George would only play in the first three regular season games of the 2022 season and also in the Sun Bowl vs. UCLA, as he dealt with injury, utilizing a medical redshirt. He had 13 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss and one sack that campaign.
He served as the backup at middle linebacker for Pitt in 2023, playing all 12 games. He made 49 tackles (24 solo), five tackles for loss, one sack and an interception vs. Notre Dame.
George would enter the transfer portal following that season, but ended up withdrawing and returning for his sixth season at Pitt in 2024.
He started all 13 games at middle linebacker this past season, making 80 tackles (29 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception vs. Syracuse, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He made a season-high 11 tackles twice vs. Cal in Week 7 and in the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo.
George finished his Pitt career playing in 65 games, making 198 tackles (90 solo), 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
He also had a strong pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, hitting a 42.5 inch vertical jump and doing 28 bench press reps.
George played in the Tropical Bowl, a college football All-Star game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 19.
He is the second Pitt player that signed as an undrafted free agent, as the Cleveland Browns signed defensive back Donovan McMillon.
Pitt had three players go in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Los Angeles Chargers took offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall and the Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Gavin Bartholomew at No. 202 overall, both in the sixth round, and the Los Angeles Rams took wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at No. 242 overall in the seventh round.
