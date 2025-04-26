Pitt QB Julian Dugger Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost one of their young quarterbacks to the transfer portal, following the end of spring practices.
Pitt redshirt freshman Julian Dugger announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal after just one season with the program.
"After long & careful consideration I have entered the transfer portal w/ four years of eligibility remaining," Dugger wrote. "This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but is best for my future & development as a QB. Thank you Pitt, Coach Narduzzi, staff, & all my teammates."
Dugger excelled at nearby Penn Hills High School before coming to Pitt, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and rushing for almost 2,000 yards.
He had a fantastic senior season in 2023, completing 101-of-192 pass attempts (53%) for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 126 carries for 776 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns, as he helped Penn Hills reach the WPIAL Class 5A Semifinals.
Dugger participated in a summer camp at Pitt prior to his senior season and impressed the coaches enough that he earned an offer, which he accepted shortly after.
He didn't play throughout the regular season, with Eli Holstein starting, Nate Yarnell serving as backup and then walk-on David Lynch starting the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo in Detroit.
Lynch had a touchdown drive late first quarter/early second quarter, but threw two interceptions, including one to start the second half, with Pitt down 20-12.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi turned to Dugger, who put on an impressive performance in his first game.
He displayed his athleticism with 21 rushes for 88 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and his arm strength, as he completed 7-of-13 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and one pick-six.
Dugger kept Pitt in the game for six overtimes, before they eventually lost, 48-46, to end the season with six straight losses.
Narduzzi named his as the backup quarterback during spring practice, but Pitt also just added Oklahoma transfer Cole Gonzales, who played under offensive coordinator Kade Bell at Western Carolina.
With Dugger's departure, Pitt has just three scholarship quarterbacks in Holstein, Gonzales and freshman Mason Heintschel.
Pitt has had eight Pitt players that entered the transfer portal in April, including wide receivers in redshirt freshman Cameron Monteiro, who landed at Akron, and Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
It also features offensive linemen in fellow redshirt freshmen,Moritz Schmoranzer, who transferred to Appalachian State, and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffeand redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr. Redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda also entered the portal.
