Pitt Lands Oklahoma Transfer QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added another quarterback to their roster, but this time, through the transfer portal.
Cole Gonzales, who spent the spring semester with Oklahoma, recently entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Pitt.
Pitt hosted Gonzales on a visit, from Dec. 18-19, and then offered him following it, looking like they'd get him in. Oklahoma would come in with an offer on Dec. 20 and managed to land him.
Gonzales was born in Salt Lake City and is the son of Billy Gonzales, who played wide receiver at Colorado State from 1989-92 and is currently the wide receivers coach at Florida.
He played for Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Fla. and was a four-year starting quarterback. He threw for 1,008 yards and rushed for 300 yards as a junior, leading his team to the Class 3A State Semifinals.
Gonzales then threw for 932 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 668 yards and five rushing touchdowns as a senior in 2021. His play got Trinity Catholic to the regional finals of the FHSAA 3A playoffs. He also punted, averaging 42.3 yards per attempt, and played baseball in high school.
He would commit to Western Carolina and played in eight games, starting four contests as a true freshman in 2022. He completed 102-of-161 passes, 63.4%, and 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions, while rushing 43 times for 147 yards, 3.4 yards per carry, and a touchdown.
His best game as a freshman came in a 77-21 blowout win of Presbyterian at home in Week 3. He completed 19-of-24 passes, 79.2%, for 276 yards and three touchdowns and had six carries for 36 yards and a touchdown too.
Gonzales then starred as a sophomore in 2023, completing 204-of-310 passes, 65.8% for 2,803 yards and 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His 28 passing touchdowns set a new school record and led the FCS.
He also ranked third in the FCS with passer efficiency, 166.40, ranked tied for 14th with 254.8 passing yards per game and rushed 54 times for 203 yards, 3.8 yards per carry.
Gonzales did all of this with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, wide receivers coach JJ Laster and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau, who all moved to Pitt the following season in the same positions.
Joining those coaches included players in star running back Desmond Reid and wide receivers Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Gonzales played another season in 2024 with the Catamounts and started eight games. He completed 205-of-332 passes, 61.7%, for 2,543 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions, plus 64 carries for 212 yards 3.3 yards on average, and two touchdowns.
His best game came against Furman in a 52-20 road win in Week 8, as he threw for a career-high 620 yards, tied a career-high with five touchdown passes and completed 35-of-55 passes.
Gonzales stands at 6-foot and 195 pounds and is in his final year of eligibility.
Pitt now has four scholarship quarterbacks heading into next season, with redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein, redshirt freshman Julian Dugger and freshman Mason Heintschel.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Vikings Draft Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew
- Chargers Draft Pitt OT Branson Taylor
- Will Lightning-Fast Jacob Thomas Stick with Pitt?
- Pitt Transfer WR Lands at New School
- Pitt Basketball Officially Signs All-Sun Belt Forward Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt