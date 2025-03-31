Four-Star OL Values Pitt Football Offer
His scholarship offer list exceeds 30 schools from Georgia Tech to Kentucky to North Carolina and Stanford, to name only a few. When it comes to managing it all, it's safe to say Tyreek Jemison has everything under control.
At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, the extra-large-sized junior has a good head on his shoulders.
He's a thoughtful young man who speaks with confidence and enthusiasm in relation to spending a not-insignificant amount of time investing in long-term goals.
While many his age across the country are often glued to TikTok or bingeing on video games, Jemison seems content spending his time on something more constructive, whatever keeps him on pace to meet his long-term goals.
Arguably the greatest receiver to ever play the game, Jerry Rice used to say, 'Today I will do what others won't, so tomorrow I can do what others can't.'
It's all very admirable. The proof is in the pudding. A four-star with some networks, a high-three-star with others, Jemison continues to get the recognition he's truly worked heavily to earn. The Pitt Panthers are the latest to come calling. After going public with the Pitt news on Saturday, he reflected on the big picture with On SI on Sunday.
Clearly, you're a particularly big fella, especially for your age. It seems like young guys who happen to be the largest in their class, matured physically a year or two earlier than their friends, and so forth, it's assumed by many that they're destined to be an offensive lineman or sometimes a basketball forward. Was that the case for you?
"Yes, sir. I've been playing football since I could. I got in Pop Warner when I was, like. five. So, I've always been that bigger kid, forced to play football. I just fell in love the game. So, yeah, I've always been playing football since I was young.
“Honestly, I've always been the biggest kid, strongest kid...that big kid, that bully on the field, basically. So, that's how it's always been growing up for me."
How's your recruitment coming along? Tell me more about that.
“My recruitment, it's been coming (along) very well these last couple weeks. It did pick up in January. So, this weekend, I was at UNC, and then I was also at NC State and Wake Forest. I got the offers from NC State and Wake Forest. UNC, I already had that offer in January.
“That was kind of like me just coming back and visiting, but that was actually my first time. And then lately, I did get (a) Rutgers offer.
“So, my recruitment's been kind of all over the place, pretty busy and fun, but I'm just still remaining humble, and looking forward to making this good decision on where home is. And then, obviously, the Pitt offer yesterday, got that on my way back from North Carolina.”
Sounds like some fun and some detective work baked in, looking into who offers what, where you could see yourself, and so on. So, what do you make of that new Pitt opportunity?
“The Pitt offer is very special. Me and Coach Darv(eau), we've been talking for about a couple months now. He's always loved my film. I've been sending him videos as well, me working out, outside of my(football highlights), just at my high school and everything like that.
“He's been coaching me through it, showing me what I can do better. I've been working on it, sending it to him, him giving me feedback but showed the criticism, and good criticism, you know what I'm saying?
“So, it's been great. It honestly meant something to me that he didn't just offer, he actually got to know me before he pulled the trigger and stuff. So, yeah man. It was really special.”
Something I noticed was that Wake Forest is on your offer list. Stanford offered, too. I know a thing or two about, for example, Stanford, and the type of credits, GPA, and core classes a recruit must have to simply be in scholarship conversations. That tells me you're not just a solid student, but a darned good student-athlete. Can you talk about the importance of that element of this process for you?
“Yeah, definitely. You hit it pretty strong. My parents, at a young age, always took school very seriously. They kind of just trickled down to me. So, at a young age, my father used to tell me, 'Football just doesn't come first because you have to do something after football ends.'
“As a young kid, you're not understanding that as much. You just want to play, but when it hit me in middle school and stuff, I've always taken my grades seriously and stuff. Right now, I have nothing below a 98 in all my classes.
“So, just straight A's right now. All AP Honor Roll, nothing ever below 85(%) or a B. All honors classes, so education is very important to me.
“I always look at it and always tell guys, 'This is a 40-year plan. It's not just four years but a 40-year plan,' because you've got to get a degree at that school. You know, you're going to have to do something out of football, you know?
“If you don't make it to the NFL or if you stop in college, you still have to do something after football. So, that's kind of my look on it.”
Have you played other sports? Can you tell me more about your athletic background as a whole?
“I did play football (in my) early years, but i'd say (from) five through eight years (old), I did play baseball as well. And then from there, nine-years old until my 10th-grade year in high school, I started playing basketball a lot.
“I honestly fell in love with the game. Ithink it helped me with good feet, just constantly moving, guarding defenders, you have great packages of dribbling and stuff.
“So, I think that helped me as well. And eventually, last year and this year, I did also get into wrestling with the strength program they provide, and the leverage as well. Now I'm in track and I throw.
“As far as a position (fit) standpoint, I've always been a tackle. Obviously, I've been the biggest in my school, and I was alwaysathletic. So, I've always played tackle. As far as offensive line goes, I've been playing both sides, honestly, my whole life. So, that hasn't been a change or anything.
“I've played both ways. But, obviously, the primary position is O-Line.”
What are your plans moving forward through the rest of your off-season relevant to your recruitment, visiting schools, and work
“The plans for this off-season, first, I'm going to finish this process of hitting these schools up, seeing the good thing they have to offer. And then from there, I'm going to hit the official visits in the summer...see how I like those, see how I can fit in the environment.
“Obviously, if I were at spring practices, they've been getting me on campus, the actual education building, what's that like? Like you said, I'm big on education. That means a lot to me in this process.
“Really, like I said, just the official visits, get a feel for those, get more locked in with the family. By that, I mean the team, the teammates, and the players that I'll be with every day now, along with the staff and the coaches.
“Yeah, that'll be about it. It's a matter of finding what (official visits) I want to hit.”
