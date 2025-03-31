Pitt Basketball Contacts RMU Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers haven't landed a transfer yet this cycle, but have looked everywhere for talent, even at nearby schools.
Adam Borst of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Pitt contacted Robert Morris junior guard/forward Amarion Dickerson, putting themselves amongst a number of schools vying for the talented transfer.
Dickerson hails from Cleveland and played for James Ford Rhodes High School in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood in the city.
He would then go the junior college route, playing for Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. for two seasons.
Dickerson excelled as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game, leading a 29-3 record and a berth in the Region 16 championship.
He led the nation in blocks, ranked third in rebounds and fourth in steals at the JUCO level, respectively.
Dickerson received offers from many Division I schools, including College of Charletson, Eastern Kentucky, Ilinois State, SC Upstate, Stony Brook, Toledo, UTEP and UTSA, but would sign with RMU and head coach Andy Toole for the 2024-25 season.
He had an incredible campaign with the Colonials, starting 30 of their 34 games. He averaged 29.2 minutes, 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field, 27.0% from 3-point range and 68.7% from the foul line.
Dickerson ranked second for blocks per game and tied for 11th for rebounds per game in the Horizon League, which helped him earn Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team honors, plus a spot on the All-Horizon League Second Team.
His 82 blocks during this past season and his eight blocks in the 71-56 win over Detroit Mercy on Feb. 5 at home, serve as program records for a single season and in a single game, respectively.
Dickerson also played a role in Robert Morris winning both the Horizon League Regular Season Title and the Horizon League Tournament for the first time, ending on a 10-game winning streak and with a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Robert Morris had the No. 15 seed and Dickerson faced off against No. 2 Alabama in his hometown at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
He starred vs. the Crimson Tide, scoring 25 points, shooting 50% from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds, forcing three steals and blocking two shots in the 90-81 loss in the First Round.
Dickerson has received interest from a number of other programs, including ACC schools in NC State, Louisville and Syracuse, Big East schools in Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier, Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State and SEC schools in Missouri, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
He visited USC this past weekend and also scheduled a visit to Kansas State.
Pitt returns just five scholarship players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and guards in Jaland Lowe and Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and with just one incoming recruit, they'll need players from the transfer portal for next season.
