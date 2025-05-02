Pitt Football Offer Report: LB Braylon Williams
After connecting with staff from the Pitt Panthers, Braylon Williams added another one to the pile.
Pitt joins Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Noirth Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, San Diego State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, UTEP, and Wisconsin in a race that hasn't reached the end of his sophomore school year.
Since the Panthers offered on Wednesday of this week, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Arlington (Tx.) Lamar High School has continued to add to the pile as Duke, Miami, SMU, and Tulsa extended scholarships thereafter.
For Williams, playing linebacker at Lamar High School means facing college-bound talent consistently, tough Texas programs like Sachse, Martin, and others.
Yet as only a sophomore in the fall, he amassed 151 total tackles, 93 solo takedowns, 22 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 hurries, an interceptions, and two passes defended.
Through his freshman and sophomore seasons combined, Williams has tallied 240 total tackles, 143 solo takedowns, 37 tackles for loss, four sacks, 16 hurries, an interception, and five passes defended.
The Panthers have been very busy in Texas this week, including extending this scholarship offer. Offensive linemen R'Monie Edwards ('28), Alexander Herrera ('27), Nicholas Howard ('26), and Jasper Ngokwere ('27) also earned offers from the Pitt coaching staff will several assistants were in state.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
