Steelers Invite Pitt DB to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers share a practice facility, and this leads to great connections between the NFL franchise and the college football team.
The Steelers invited Pitt defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. to their rookie minicamp, giving him a chance to show what he can do at the next level.
O'Brien played for Deerfield Beach High School and hails from Pompano Beach, Fla. He made 43 tackles, four interceptions (one for a TD) and six pass breakups in just five game as a senior in 2020, earning First team All-Broward County 8A-6A honors.
He committed to Auburn back on Feb. 1, 2020, but didn't sign with them in the Early Signing Period and would flip his commitment to Pitt on Christmas Day.
O'Brien played in 12 games for the Panthers as a true freshman in 2021, mostly on special teams and also as a reserve safety. He made 17 tackles (four solo) and one pass defended, as he helped the program win their first ACC Championship.
He then played in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2022, mostly on special teams and as a reserve safety, finishing with 12 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss. He made four tackles in the Sun Bowl victory over UCLA, his tackle for loss in the regular season finale vs. Miami and blocked a punt vs. then ranked No. 24 Tennessee in Week 2.
O'Brien played in 11 games as a junior in 2023, starting four games at free safety, with those starts coming against Wofford in the season opener, Cincinnati in Week 2, No. 14 Louisville in Week 7 and Notre Dame in Week 9.
He finished with a career-high 41 tackles (24 solo) and made three interceptions, coming against Wake Forest on the road in Week 8, Notre Dame and Boston College at home in Week 12.
O'Brien played in all 13 games as senior this year, starting three contests at safety against Kent State in the season opener, Youngstown State in Week 4 and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, all at home.
He compiled 33 tackles (20 solo) on the season. He made an interception in the 41-13 rout of Syracuse at home in Week 9, one of five picks in the game, three of which went for touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble in the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo, a 48-46 loss in six overtimes.
O'Brien will join Pitt defensive end Nate Matlack at Steelers rookie minicamp. The Steelers also signed Pitt placekicker Ben Sauls as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).
Pitt had three players go in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Los Angeles Chargers took offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall and the Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Gavin Bartholomew at No. 202 overall, both in the sixth round, and the Los Angeles Rams took wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at No. 242 overall in the seventh round.
They also had two other players sign as undrafted free agents with NFL teams, linebacker Brandon George with the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive back Donovan McMillon with the Cleveland Browns.
