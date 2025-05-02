Pitt Offers Freshman Phenom From Texas
It's amazing how some freshmen football players already have the look of a seasoned varsity standout months away from transitioning into college football. For the Pitt Panthers, the staff offered that type of 2028 recruit this week in Texas.
Still working to wrap up the current school year, R’Monie Edwards will have three entire years of high school ahead of him, in turn, three full off-seasons of natural growth along with strength, and agility training to ensure improvement year by year.
So far, the product of Cypress (Tx) Cy Ranch is already a staggering 6-foop-6, 290 pounds.
It's worth drilling down on the significance of the Cy Ranch behemoth. As only a ninth-grader, Edwards would be impossible to miss,
To draw context, Notre Dame tackle Aamil Wagner is a good example. If he wasn't sitting on the bench on Saturdays or in a classroom or study hall to keep up academically throughout his freshman and sophomore years, Wagner was in the weight room in concert with a professionally-crafted nutrition plan to one day reach a starting job.
From a quality Ohio varsity program in Wayne High School, Wagner arrived at Notre Dame roughly 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. One can only imagine the effort it took to reach 293 pounds, which is essentially below the range considered to be the low end for Notre Dame's right tackle.
The feel-good part of the story is that similar to Pitt's Kyle Louis being ranked No. 5 among college football's recruiting linebackers, that same Pro Football Focus series ranked the above-mentioned Aamil Wagner the No. 5 returning tackle.
All things considered, instead of dedicating significant time and energy to meet the physical requisites, Edwards can drill down on the areas laid out to him, wherever he ends up. The bonus of his staggering size and the bright future the Texas tackle has in store has led to an impressive collection of scholarship offers.
Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kentucky, Ole Miss, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and UTEP gave Edwards scholarship offers prior to this week.
The Pitt Panthers offered on Tuesday.
On Friday, it was SMU that followed with another offer. With that, Edwards rose to 14 scholarship offers in total.
If he keeps it up, Edwards could develop a reputation as one of the very best tackle prospects in the state of Texas. If that take becomes popular belief, it won't be long before Edwards will be a nationally-know bookend who would likely be considered for a fifth star.
